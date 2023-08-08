Eliminate Clutter With This 'Ingenious' $15 Spice Rack That Won't Take Up Any of Your Precious Counter Space

Whether you whip up your meals in a small kitchenette or a spacious galley kitchen, clutter is inevitable. An organized kitchen is essential, but it can seem impossible to achieve, especially if you're working with limited space. That's why we gravitate toward easy and clever storage solutions that make all the difference. Case in point, the customer-loved Joseph Joseph Under-Shelf Spice Rack that’s only $15.

The innovative storage brand is recognized for its space-maximizing line of products, and its spice rack reflects that notion. Unlike typical pull-out or rotating designs, the Under-Shelf Spice Rack neatly tucks into your pantry and cupboard, only using the vertical space that would otherwise go wasted thanks to its unique pull-out compartment. The rack has a double-sided 3M VHB tape strip on one end and hooks in the front for extra security. Simply attach the device to your shelf and press it into place for just 30 seconds. After 24 hours, it will be ready to use.

Amazon

"My spice collection outgrew the spice rack, so I needed a creative way to store them, and this is it," one five-star Amazon reviewer raved. They mentioned that the rack was easy to install since it didn't require any tools, and they appreciated that it was an "ingenious way to maximize your cabinet space." They also confirmed that the gadget can simultaneously store six "standard size" spice jars.

The Under-Shelf Spice Rack is additionally "great for medications," according to another shopper. Not only does the device save "a lot of space," but it also allows you to see "everything you need right there, together." A third customer used the adjustable shelf to store their bathroom products and dubbed it an overall "great organizer." "It keeps the soap organized [and] ready to grab if needed," they wrote.

The Joseph Joseph Under-Shelf Spice Rack is a versatile storage solution that will give you back some essential cabinet space. Grab it on Amazon for just $15.