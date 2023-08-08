Eliminate Clutter With This 'Ingenious' $15 Spice Rack That Won't Take Up Any of Your Precious Counter Space

It can store more than just spices, too.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 01:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Joseph Joseph Spice Rack Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Whether you whip up your meals in a small kitchenette or a spacious galley kitchen, clutter is inevitable. An organized kitchen is essential, but it can seem impossible to achieve, especially if you're working with limited space. That's why we gravitate toward easy and clever storage solutions that make all the difference. Case in point, the customer-loved Joseph Joseph Under-Shelf Spice Rack that’s only $15.

The innovative storage brand is recognized for its space-maximizing line of products, and its spice rack reflects that notion. Unlike typical pull-out or rotating designs, the Under-Shelf Spice Rack neatly tucks into your pantry and cupboard, only using the vertical space that would otherwise go wasted thanks to its unique pull-out compartment. The rack has a double-sided 3M VHB tape strip on one end and hooks in the front for extra security. Simply attach the device to your shelf and press it into place for just 30 seconds. After 24 hours, it will be ready to use.

Amazon Joseph Joseph Kitchen Storage Under-shelf Spice Rack

Amazon

"My spice collection outgrew the spice rack, so I needed a creative way to store them, and this is it," one five-star Amazon reviewer raved. They mentioned that the rack was easy to install since it didn't require any tools, and they appreciated that it was an "ingenious way to maximize your cabinet space." They also confirmed that the gadget can simultaneously store six "standard size" spice jars.

The Under-Shelf Spice Rack is additionally "great for medications," according to another shopper. Not only does the device save "a lot of space," but it also allows you to see "everything you need right there, together." A third customer used the adjustable shelf to store their bathroom products and dubbed it an overall "great organizer." "It keeps the soap organized [and] ready to grab if needed," they wrote.

The Joseph Joseph Under-Shelf Spice Rack is a versatile storage solution that will give you back some essential cabinet space. Grab it on Amazon for just $15.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Shark WandVac System Tout
The Versatile Shark Vacuum Shoppers Call Their ‘Favorite Amazon Purchase to Date’ Is on Sale Right Now
Amazon underwear tout
You Can Snag This 6-Pack of Underwear That Shoppers Call a ‘Dream to Wear’ for Just $11 at Amazon
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel
Related Articles
Clever Home Office Furniture Roundup Tout
Enhance Your Work-From-Home Space With These Multifunctional Furniture Finds for Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
AMOAMI-Coffee Mat Hide Stain Rubber Backed Absorbent Dish Drying Mat
The Genius Mat That Over 2,000 Shoppers Bought This Month Will Save Your Kitchen From Coffee Spills
organize-tupperware-GettyImages-1454879836
How to Organize Tupperware and Other Food Storage Containers
Bookshelf spice rack
13 DIY Spice Rack Ideas That'll Help You Organize Your Kitchen
Organizers PD Deals Tout
These Clever Home and Kitchen Organizers Are Up to 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Vetacsion Magnetic Spice Racks / Organizer Roundup PD Tout
Need More Kitchen Space? These Nifty Organizing Finds Can Help, and They’re Up to 49% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
2020 Real Simple Home Tour: Bedroom Closet
How Pro Organizers Arrange a Closet for Maximum Storage
organized food storage drawer
How to Organize Your Food Storage Supplies Once and for All
PD Most Wished For Tout
These Are the Best Home Deals From Amazon’s Most Wished-for Storefront—All Under $100
15 Best Closet Organizers of 2023
The 19 Best Closet Organizers of 2023 for All Your Clothes and Accessories
how-to-organize-a-kitchen-realsimple-GettyImages-1368918521
How to Organize Your Kitchen to Make It More Tidy and Functional
small-bathroom-ideas-realsimple
16 Clever Small Bathroom Ideas
Interior of a modern kitchen
12 Easy Ways to Extend Your Kitchen Storage if It’s Lacking
organize-pots-pans-realsimple-GettyImages-1201757884
7 Expert Tips For Finally Organizing Your Pots and Pans
wall of white MUJI storage containers on a wooden bookcase
28 Home Organization Stores for All Your Storage Needs