You Can Create Natural Ambiance With This Viral Floor Lamp—and It’s 47% Off Right Now

When on the hunt for a new home product, turning to social media for reviews and recommendations is an easy way to see how products actually look and perform, all from the comfort of your home. Every once and a while, the internet just can’t get enough of popular home products, and this TikTok-viral (and customer-loved!) lamp is no exception. The Joofo Floor Lamp is an affordable solution to bad lighting, especially now that it’s 47 percent off at Amazon.

Normally $90, the game-changing lamp is now available for just $48. With three color temperatures—warm white, natural white, and cool white light—the lighting levels are highly customizable. The stepless dimming technology makes changing the brightness and moving between ambiance modes seamless, and the remote means you never have to actually get up and go to the lamp to change or turn on the lighting.

Beyond choosing between different temperatures and light levels, you can further customize your lighting with the top’s 350-degree rotation. For direct light, move the top to face you. For more diffused light, aim the LEDs toward the corner. Facing the flat top to the ceiling will give you a ring of light. Perfect for when on camera such as taking pictures or hopping onto a virtual meeting, your lighting is easily adjustable—no need to contend with the sun.

Burned bulbs are a thing of the past as the LED lamp has a lifetime of 100,000 hours. The low-maintenance lamp is made of acrylic, which means that it won’t overheat.

The tall black floor lamp takes up minimal space with its flat base and top. However, if you have children or pets around, rest assured that the base’s heaviness keeps it upright and sturdy. With an adjustable maximum height of 68.9 inches, the lamp casts a wide net of light and can discreetly be propped in a corner while still giving off plenty of illumination.

Switching between settings is easy with the remote, and the lamp will remember the last setting you had it on when you turn it back on thanks to its memory function. One five-star reviewer even uses the lamp as a “natural sunrise” to help them wake up in the morning, since they get up before sunrise most mornings. “I have it connected to a timer and the settings memory is incredibly helpful for this,” they added.

Customize the lighting in your space with the Joofo Floor Lamp that has over 10,000 five-star ratings and thousands of likes on TikTok, and grab it while it’s on sale for 47% off at Amazon.