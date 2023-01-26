This New Minimalist Powder Bronzer Gives My Pale Winter Complexion the Perfect Dose of Warmth

A warm, sun-kissed glow is a seasonless beauty hit, but not one that's always easy to nail. For the most part, many bronzing products tend to come off as too heavy, too orange, or too gray. Even worse, many formulas are overflowing with shimmer, making them difficult to work with. These were the challenges Bobbi Brown set out to solve with Jones Road's newest launch: the Bronzer.

Jones Road Beauty has a curated range of easy-to-use, multi-purpose beauty products that will enhance your natural complexion, and this new drop isn't any different. Two years in the making, the bronzing powder is meant to be your secret to looking like you just got back from a beachside vacation. Brown developed it as the low-maintenance counterpose to harsh contouring trends of the past; and as the brand's first-ever foray into the world of bronzer, it has all of the attributes of becoming a hero product.

To buy: $35; jonesroadbeauty.com.

The velvety powder glides on sheerly, but is so exceptionally buildable, that even bronzing newbies can quickly master the seamless formula to tie together a sleek "no-makeup makeup" look. The bronzer is available in seven shades, from dusty rose to terracotta.

Although the companion $44 Bronzer Brush perfectly diffused the light tan tone the brand sent me to test, any fluffy brush will do the trick. To add some much-needed warmth to my pale-looking complexion, I only have to dab the brush into the powder once to pick up the right amount of product to bronze the areas of my face that the sun would naturally hit, like my nose, cheeks, and forehead.

I've strictly used the powder to add a very natural flush to my face. However, according to the brand, you can also use it to give the skin a warm tint all over, as well as the neck and body. Like Jones Road's entire collection, there is no wrong way to use it.

Grab the new Jones Road bronzer for $35 to give your complexion a vacation-worthy glow without ever leaving home.