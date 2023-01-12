It's Back! Jones Road's 'New Year, Same You' Set Includes Everything You Need for a Minimalist Routine

If your New Year's beauty resolutions included simplifying your routine, look no further. As much as we love some of our high-coverage, heavily pigmented cosmetics, it might not always be worth it to spend so much time blending them out and putting a full look together. Wouldn't it be nice to get a quick, fresh-faced look with just a few key products? The 'New Year, Same You' set from Bobbi Brown's Jones Road Beauty fits the bill.

Jones Road Beauty specializes in high-performing, multi-functional beauty products enriched with skincare ingredients, and all formulas are free of cyclic silicones, sulfates, phthalates, BPA, and petrolatum. The minimalist beauty brand has brought back its popular 'New Year, Same You' set, and you can snag the $118 value kit for $95.

The facial set includes four essential products from the multi-purpose line that will help you achieve the sought-after no-makeup makeup look: The Eye Cream, two Face Pencils, and a Shimmer Face Oil. A simple four-step approach is all you need to look like the same you, just slightly enhanced in all the right places.

To buy: $95; jonesroadbeauty.com.

To embrace the new streamlined routine, start with the intensely hydrating eye cream. Pat a touch of the cream under your eyes to smooth out the area and provide a flawless canvas for the Face Pencil. Plus, you can use it all over your face, even your lips, to perk up dry areas.

The set includes two face pencils, one that's your perfect match and a second that is a little lighter. It comes in 25 tones, so if you have trouble figuring out your perfect shade match, you should take the quiz. Use the lighter pencil under your eyes and to brighten up dark spots and the other face pencil to conceal blemishes and redness. All you need is your fingers to blend it into your skin.

Finally, your Shimmer Face Oil will provide a vibrant finishing touch. Choose from four illuminating hues to add a subtle glow and flush to your cheeks with this nourishing formula. It can also be used on your neck and body.

If you couldn't get your hands on the 'New Year, Same You' set last year, here's your second chance, but don't wait too long. The limited-edition bundle will only be available through February 9 while supplies last.