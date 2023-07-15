I Have Curly Hair, and This $8 Drugstore Find Is My Secret Weapon for Refreshing Day-Old Curls

It took a lot of work over the years, but I’ve grown to love my naturally curly hair. Still, there are two things that I hate: that there are so many curly hair rules to follow, and that my curls never look the same two days in a row. Since you’re not supposed to wash curly hair often, I regularly find myself with limp, day-old curls—but I don’t have enough time to re-wash and fully style my hair every day.

That’s where the John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray comes into play. This drugstore find is extremely affordable (usually $10 or less depending on where you shop) but it’s so effective and easy to use. I’ve dabbled with other products from the Frizz Ease line since I was a teenager, but I only discovered this curl spray about five or six years ago—and it’s been my secret weapon for reviving my second-day hair ever since.

First, I flip my head upside down and spray my entire head of hair with water using a fine mist spray bottle (a game changer for curly hair). Then, I’ll switch to the John Frieda curl spray and spritz it all over, making sure to get the product onto my roots and ends alike. Once my strands feel somewhat damp, I scrunch to enhance my natural curl shape and encourage definition. From there, I let my hair air dry, which doesn’t take long (especially in the summer) since I don’t get it soaking wet.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray

Amazon

The formula contains ingredients like glycerin and Abyssinian oil for hydrating and reducing frizz. This results in my natural curls looking more moisturized, defined, and bouncy without feeling crunchy or weighed down at all, which happens with a lot of gels and creams. Because the spray is so affordable, I feel comfortable using it generously whenever my curls need refreshing between wash days. (I’m usually hesitant to use expensive hair products because I don’t want to go through them too fast.)

Real Simple / Amina Abdelrahman

I always order the John Frieda curl spray on Amazon because the price is typically better than in stores, but it’s also easy to find at places like Target, Walmart, and CVS. I have it on Amazon Subscribe & Save, so I very rarely run out and get the added benefit of a small discount. But I like knowing I can pick up the spray in person if I ever need it at the last minute—like right before a trip.

That brings me to the only downside of this product: I’ve never been able to find a travel-sized version. As a workaround, I bought a small 2-ounce spray bottle that I fill up with the curl spray as needed. To save space in my luggage, this styling spray is typically the only hair product I bring on vacation—and I’ve already been on six trips so far this year.

Even though I always try new hair products (partially because of my job as a shopping editor), I always end up back with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Daily Styling Spray. Nothing beats its affordable price and ability to revive my hair. If you struggle with managing your curly hair between wash days, too, head to Amazon to try this incredibly effective drugstore spray for just $8.