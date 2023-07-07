Life Amazon Shoppers Call This Wearable Neck Fan a ‘Summer Lifesaver,’ and You Can Grab It for Up to 40% Off Snag the fan for $24 before Prime Day. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland If you enjoy spending time outside in the summer, you probably always have your trusty hat, sunscreen, and water bottle handy. But there’s something you’re missing: A neck fan to cool you off. This shopper-loved Jisulife wearable fan has earned nearly 24,000 five-star ratings, and it’s currently up to 40 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. While many personal fans are handheld, you can just place this one around your neck, making it perfect for outdoor activities like running. The fan has three speeds, weak, natural, and strong wind, and runs for up to 16 hours on the low setting when fully charged. With vents on all sides of the device, the fan provides airflow around the sides and back of your neck for superior cooling power. The lightweight fan weighs only 9 ounces and won’t strain your neck or shoulders while wearing it. Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 The sleek headphone-like appearance of the device looks more like an accessory than a wearable fan, and it comes in five different colors (with varying discounts): navy, dark green, light gray, pink, and yellow. Starting at only $24, you can snag one of each color to match every summer outfit. And you don’t have to worry about your hair, clothing, or fingers getting caught thanks to the bladeless design. This Cute and Functional Crossbody Water Bottle Holder Fits 40 Ounces, and It Doubles as a Purse “[The fan] is light enough that I can almost forget that it's around my neck, and even at its lowest setting, the moving air makes a HUGE difference,” commented one five-star reviewer. They added that they “highly recommend” it to anyone who is outdoors a lot during the warmer months, calling it a “summer lifesaver.” According to one customer, the fan is “not cumbersome” and makes it possible to do yard work outside in the strong Florida sun for hours. Another shopper said that they appreciate how the device circulates air around your whole neck, unlike other designs that only have blades in the front. Grab the popular wearable neck fan on sale starting at $24 now before Prime Day arrives. Shop More Early Prime Day Discounts on Fans Asnug Bladeless USB Rechargeable Personal Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $19 Sweetfull Portable Neck Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $15 Holmes 42-Inch SmartConnect Wi-Fi Digital Tower Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $57 Antarctic Star Tower Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $72 $54 Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $50 Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $59 Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $20 Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $18 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16 This Painless Hair Removal Device Is My Summer Secret Weapon for Smooth Legs—and It's on Double Sale You Don't Have to Wait for Prime Day to Save Up to 60% on Kitchen Tools, Cookware, Appliances, and More