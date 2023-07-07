Amazon Shoppers Call This Wearable Neck Fan a ‘Summer Lifesaver,’ and You Can Grab It for Up to 40% Off

If you enjoy spending time outside in the summer, you probably always have your trusty hat, sunscreen, and water bottle handy. But there’s something you’re missing: A neck fan to cool you off. This shopper-loved Jisulife wearable fan has earned nearly 24,000 five-star ratings, and it’s currently up to 40 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

While many personal fans are handheld, you can just place this one around your neck, making it perfect for outdoor activities like running. The fan has three speeds, weak, natural, and strong wind, and runs for up to 16 hours on the low setting when fully charged. With vents on all sides of the device, the fan provides airflow around the sides and back of your neck for superior cooling power. The lightweight fan weighs only 9 ounces and won’t strain your neck or shoulders while wearing it.

Amazon

The sleek headphone-like appearance of the device looks more like an accessory than a wearable fan, and it comes in five different colors (with varying discounts): navy, dark green, light gray, pink, and yellow. Starting at only $24, you can snag one of each color to match every summer outfit. And you don’t have to worry about your hair, clothing, or fingers getting caught thanks to the bladeless design.

“[The fan] is light enough that I can almost forget that it's around my neck, and even at its lowest setting, the moving air makes a HUGE difference,” commented one five-star reviewer. They added that they “highly recommend” it to anyone who is outdoors a lot during the warmer months, calling it a “summer lifesaver.”

According to one customer, the fan is “not cumbersome” and makes it possible to do yard work outside in the strong Florida sun for hours. Another shopper said that they appreciate how the device circulates air around your whole neck, unlike other designs that only have blades in the front.

Grab the popular wearable neck fan on sale starting at $24 now before Prime Day arrives.

