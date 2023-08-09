Home This Handheld Fan Is One of the ‘Best Amazon Purchases Ever,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s Only $16 It has 4,700 perfect ratings, and it can double as a phone charger and flashlight in a pinch. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland During the hottest days of summer, the high temperatures can seem unrelenting. And the stickiness in the air can make you feel even worse, especially if you’re on the go. Most times, there are at least a few minutes when you can enjoy air conditioning. But the key thing is to find ways to cool down in between, and shoppers say this personal fan is the item you need in your summer cooldown toolkit—and it’s on sale for only $16. The Jisulife handheld fan measures just 1.65 by 1.65 by 5.1 inches and weighs less than half a pound, but it has many features despite its small size. Most importantly, it has three fan speeds to provide relief from breeze-less days. But it also has a lanyard and a built-in flashlight, which can come in handy should you need to use your fan during a summer thunderstorm when the power is out. For such a small item, it’s impressive that the mini fan has generated almost 4,700 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $16 “This is one of my best Amazon purchases ever—and I've made many! Don't get fooled by the size of this fan. It is small, but it is mighty,” shared a five-star reviewer. They also wrote that the fan is relatively quiet, “easy to operate,” and has a flashlight as an “added bonus.” One of the reasons why people love the personal fan is because it’s rechargeable. It has a USB port with a battery reserve that you can use to recharge your phone if you’re ever in a pinch. Plus, the battery life lasts for up to 46 hours after a single charge if you’re using your fan on the lowest setting (13 hours if you use the fan on its highest setting), according to the brand. It also folds, which makes it easy to store in a drawer when you’re not using it or to bring with you to the beach, a game, a theme park, or even a concert. “This fan is awesome! Bought it for an outdoor concert, and it worked so well. For the price, this fan can’t be beat,” wrote a shopper. “Best summer purchase ever,” said another reviewer who highlighted the fan’s speeds, portable charger, and flashlight. “I feel like purchasing three or four, and having one in each bag I own.” Fall isn’t quite here yet, which means there are still plenty of warm days on the horizon. So, pick up a Jisulife personal fan while it’s on sale for just $16. Then tote it with you to all of your outdoor activities to stay cooler and a little more comfortable. More Personal Fan Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $12 Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $10 Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $14 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products No Room for a Nightstand? This Clever Clip-On Bedside Shelf Is Just What You Need for Dorms and Small Spaces Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Latest Decorating Craze Zappos Put More Than 1,200 Comfy Sneakers on Sale for Up to 50% Off