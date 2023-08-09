This Handheld Fan Is One of the ‘Best Amazon Purchases Ever,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s Only $16

During the hottest days of summer, the high temperatures can seem unrelenting. And the stickiness in the air can make you feel even worse, especially if you’re on the go. Most times, there are at least a few minutes when you can enjoy air conditioning. But the key thing is to find ways to cool down in between, and shoppers say this personal fan is the item you need in your summer cooldown toolkit—and it’s on sale for only $16.

The Jisulife handheld fan measures just 1.65 by 1.65 by 5.1 inches and weighs less than half a pound, but it has many features despite its small size. Most importantly, it has three fan speeds to provide relief from breeze-less days. But it also has a lanyard and a built-in flashlight, which can come in handy should you need to use your fan during a summer thunderstorm when the power is out. For such a small item, it’s impressive that the mini fan has generated almost 4,700 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.

Amazon

“This is one of my best Amazon purchases ever—and I've made many! Don't get fooled by the size of this fan. It is small, but it is mighty,” shared a five-star reviewer. They also wrote that the fan is relatively quiet, “easy to operate,” and has a flashlight as an “added bonus.”

One of the reasons why people love the personal fan is because it’s rechargeable. It has a USB port with a battery reserve that you can use to recharge your phone if you’re ever in a pinch. Plus, the battery life lasts for up to 46 hours after a single charge if you’re using your fan on the lowest setting (13 hours if you use the fan on its highest setting), according to the brand. It also folds, which makes it easy to store in a drawer when you’re not using it or to bring with you to the beach, a game, a theme park, or even a concert.

“This fan is awesome! Bought it for an outdoor concert, and it worked so well. For the price, this fan can’t be beat,” wrote a shopper. “Best summer purchase ever,” said another reviewer who highlighted the fan’s speeds, portable charger, and flashlight. “I feel like purchasing three or four, and having one in each bag I own.”

Fall isn’t quite here yet, which means there are still plenty of warm days on the horizon. So, pick up a Jisulife personal fan while it’s on sale for just $16. Then tote it with you to all of your outdoor activities to stay cooler and a little more comfortable.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon