These Slippers With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Amazon Best-Sellers—and They’re Under $20

While the feeling of cool floors can offer a welcome way to feel relief from summer temperatures, it’s one of the most unwelcome things to encounter during the winter. In order to stay warm, shoes are a must throughout the season. But walking around in sneakers or boots can ruin your cozy vibe. So, you need a pair of slippers—and Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this fluffy pair by Jessica Simpson’s brand that are quietly on sale for under $20.

The Jessica Simpson faux fur slippers are made from 100 percent synthetic materials. The outside of the house shoes features microsuede, while the inside is made from fluffy faux fur (as the name suggests). To make the slippers even more comfortable, the sole of the shoes has memory foam built in for added cushioning and support. Plus, the bottom of the shoes is textured to prevent you from slipping. With so much comfort built in, the slippers have amassed almost 29,000 perfect ratings and 3,100 five-star reviews—and they’re the top-selling option in Amazon’s Women’s Slippers category.

To buy: $15 (was $30); amazon.com.

“The fur on the slippers is super soft, and they have a good tread on them. They are comfortable and perfect for house shoes,” wrote a five-star reviewer. Another shopper who said the slippers are “perfect to keep your feet warm at home” added that the faux fur lining is “soft and plush” that “goes all the way into the shoe and on the sole.” Ultimately, they concluded: “I absolutely love these and will be buying them for presents for Christmas too!”

The warm slippers are available in six colors, including classic shades like black, gray, and tan, as well as more fun hues like red and purple. You can order a pair in sizes S to XXL with each size corresponding to a shoe size (for example, a S is equivalent to a US shoe size 6-7). No matter your slippers’ color or size, the comfy shoes are machine-washable and come out looking “good as new,” according to the brand.

To buy: $16 (was $30); amazon.com.

“This is my second time buying these slippers. They are super fluffy, supportive, and a little tight in the beginning but they do wear down [and] loosen pretty quickly,” wrote another reviewer. They did warn that the slippers aren’t quite the right choice if you’re looking for support but are “great” if you’re shopping for a “cute” pair of house shoes “to keep your feet warm.”

Combat chilly winter floors and temperatures with a pair of Jessica Simpson faux fur slippers in your size and color of choice for as little as $15 while the sale lasts. As a bonus, if you act quickly, your pair can even arrive in time for Christmas.