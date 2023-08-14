Jessica Alba's New TV Show 'Honest Renovations' Set to Debut on The Roku Channel This Week

If you’ve binged through all the home renovation shows on Netflix and Hulu, The Roku Channel has a new original series debuting on August 18 that you’ll want to watch, too. And it stars a few familiar faces.

Honest Company founder Jessica Alba and Cool Mom Co. founder Lizzy Mathis are set to host Honest Renovations, an hour-long reality show where the pair renovate homes for deserving families. And along the way, Alba and Mathis, both moms of three children each, help families navigate their new worlds as parents, whether it’s carving out time for self-care or building more storage.

The trailer gives a sneak peek at some of the featured families, including a family of six, a single, working mom, and a family with a rambunctious toddler who needs more space.

“Your family grows, but your house stays the same,” Alba says in the trailer. “We come in and help make your home work for you."

And it looks like Mathis and Alba are not afraid to get their hands dirty. The trailer shows them demolishing walls, renovating a backyard, pulling up tile, and wielding drills.

According to a Roku news release in May, Honest Renovations has already been renewed for a second season with Alba and Mathis returning as co-hosts.