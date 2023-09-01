Stock Up on Neutral Home Essentials From This Luxe Brand's Sitewide Labor Day Sale

Score discounts on decor, dining essentials, and more.

Published on September 1, 2023 08:00AM EDT

LDW: Jenni Kayne Home Sale
Photo:

Jenni Kayne

Before you head into the long weekend, you’ll want to set aside some time to peruse the plethora of Labor Day sales happening right now. Naturally, big box stores are hosting massive sales, but there are also a few unexpected retailers you should have on your radar—and Jenni Kayne Home should be front and center. That’s right, the luxe brand and its aesthetically pleasing palette of neutral tones is offering 20 percent off sitewide with code LDWEVENT20 until September 4. 

While we love adding seasonal decor to our spaces, neutral pieces with various textures are the foundation of interior design, as they offer a timeless look and a cozy feel. Jenni Kayne Home is known for its effortlessly chic items that instantly elevate homes, so when these high-quality items are on sale, which doesn’t happen often, you pause what you’re doing to take advantage of these rare discounts. Below, you can find our carefully curated list of 14 deals worth adding to your cart now. 

Best Home Deals at Jenni Kayne’s Labor Day Sale

Single Sheepskin Rug

Jenni Kayne Single Sheepskin

Jenni Kayne

For a cozy yet luxurious addition to your home, consider this sheepskin rug on sale for $156. One shopper who placed it in their living room said it “gave [their] classic but formal chair a cozy upgrade,” and another claimed it “completely transformed” their guest bedroom. And aside from its stylish appearance, reviewers love how soft it feels on their feet.  It’s made from ethically sourced New Zealand and Australian sheepskin and is naturally hypoallergenic. 

Alpaca Basketweave Throw

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Basketweave Throw

Jenni Kayne

Sticking with the cozy theme, we’re eyeing this handwoven throw made from alpaca, merino wool, and polyamide. One customer said the blanket is “so soft and cozy” that it’s “hard to believe it’s not cashmere,” and another person shared that it’s “the perfect weight” for chilly nights. Choose from five different colors, including brown, charcoal gray, and oatmeal.  

Nesting Basket

Jenni Kayne Nesting Basket

Jenni Kayne

Whether you need a place to store your supply of throw pillows and blankets, or simply a catchall for miscellaneous items, consider grabbing one of these nesting baskets during the sale. They’re made with elephant grass and sturdy leather handles and come in three sizes (small, medium, and large), with even the small basket being “surprisingly large”, according to reviewers. One shopper wrote they love it so much, they could “stare at it all day.” 

Pacific Mug

JENNI KAYNE Pacific Mug

Jenni Kayne

If you’re like us, you’ve accumulated many coffee mugs over the years. Now’s the time to invest in an aesthetically pleasing, cohesive set, and these kiln-fired cups from Jenni Kayne Home’s Pacific Dinnerware collection are an excellent choice. You can choose from taupe or ivory, with the former offering a cozy vibe for fall mornings. One shopper called them “the perfect mug,” sharing that their “entire family is obsessed” and that they’ll “be ordering more.” 

Topanga Glass Candle

Jenni Kayne Topanga Glass Candle

Jenni Kayne

With over 100 five-star ratings, this best-selling candle has “the best scent” that fills your space with “the right amount of fragrance,” according to reviewers. It’s made from a blend of coconut, soy, beeswax, apricot oil, and paraffin and has notes of green leaves, vanilla, eucalyptus, moss wood, and grapefruit. One customer said the candle “burns for a long time,” and another noted that it “looks beautiful” on their coffee table. 

Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks during Jenni Kayne Home’s sale, and don’t forget to use code LDWEVENT20 at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase. 

Wood Tray

Wood Tray

Jenni Kayne

Woven Wall Hanging

Jenni Kayne Woven Wall Hanging

Jenni Kayne

Ojai Pillow

Jenni Kayne Ojai Pillow

Jenni Kayne

Cloud Bath Towel

Jenni Kayne Cloud Bath Towel

Jenni Kayne

Frayed Linen Tablecloth

Jenni Kayne Frayed Linen Tablecloth

Jenni Kayne

Pacific Natural At Home

Jenni Kayne Pacific Natural At Home

Jenni Kayne

Pacific Soup Bowl

Jenni Kayne Pacific Soup Bowl

Jenni Kayne

Woven Charger

Jenni Kayne Woven Charger

Jenni Kayne
