This Woven Basket Gave Me the Bedroom Storage Space I Desperately Needed, and We Have a Discount Code

It’s a pain point for me, as a shopping editor, to admit that I made a mistake when I bought my bedroom dresser. Although the wood is the exact deep espresso color I was after and I love the modern handles, I didn’t pay close enough attention to the dimensions of the drawers and have been suffering through a severe lack of storage space for my clothes ever since.

When I was recently offered the chance to sample a piece from the Jenni Kayne Home collection, I was excited not only to own something from the brand’s neutral, luxe, and timeless aesthetic, but also to up my storage game, so I instantly gravitated towards the Woven Storage Basket. This elegant, banana leaf basket is structured and sturdy, but the texture is soft and fits in seamlessly with the cozy and welcoming vibe I’ve created in our bedroom. The moment I unboxed it, I emptied the contents of my sock drawer (I have too many pairs — literally 40+) into it, plus my husband’s, and gave us each a whole extra drawer of space to work with.

The basket comes in two sizes (16 inches by 15 inches, and 20 inches by 20 inches) and although I choose the smaller, it’s given me more than enough extra space to work with. Typically, the baskets start at $125, but Real Simple readers can save 15 percent on them and all other Jenni Kayne decor pieces with code WINTER15.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $106 with code WINTER15 (was $125); jennikayne.com.

While I decided to stuff my storage basket with socks and then draped a throw blanket over the top so I don’t have to look at them, shoppers use these versatile baskets for tons of different handy uses. One person said they bought two to house faux potted plants, another added that the material is “perfect” for storing anything from blankets to sweaters because there are no sharp edges to snag fabrics, and a third said that they toss in anything that doesn’t have a home to keep things tidy.

And while it’s pricey, one reviewer shared that it “stores more than the Target version” they previously bought and makes their space “look more put together.”

Add more storage to your home in a stylish and sophisticated way for less by ordering the Jenni Kayne Woven Storage Basket today and use code WINTER15 at checkout to save 15 percent.