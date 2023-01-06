I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Neutral, Textured Home Pieces Will Be My First Buys

As a shopping writer, I’m constantly on the hunt for quality products and sales to share with Real Simple readers. I was even more excited to write this article because it merges my personal shopping needs as a soon-to-be homeowner with finds from a luxe home brand, and an exclusive promo code for you.

I’ve been looking for tips on everything from living room design to backyard lighting. And while dreaming up what pieces belong in my house, I drew inspiration from home trends for 2023, especially noting the organic and textured designs. I also love the cozy and crisp neutral look, which Jenni Kayne Home is the ultimate representative of this aesthetic.

Keep reading to see my top picks like a braided textured throw and a ceramic serving bowl, and how you can save 15 percent with code WINTER15 on your purchase.

Jenni Kayne Home Picks

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $251 with code WINTER15 (was $295); jennikayne.com.

I already picture myself all wrapped up in this alpaca basketweave throw and I love that it’s offered in five colors like cocoa and ivory that will easily go with any room. Drape it over your couch or the foot of your bed to add a touch of cozy elegance. And I’m not the only one obsessing over this throw. One reviewer described it as a “thick and luxuriously soft throw” and recommends it especially for the colder months. A second shopper said it was the “perfect addition” to their mid-century modern living room while another loves it for their minimalist lifestyle.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $106 with code WINTER15 (was from $125); jennikayne.com.

I also appreciate pieces that are beautifully designed and useful, which is why I’m all for these woven storage baskets. Place a basket in your living room to hold those new throws, in your bathroom for towels, in your entryway to hold shoes–you get it; these baskets are a key storage piece to have in a home. One shopper shared that they use one of these baskets to hold a plant while another uses it as a laundry basket. A reviewer gave it a five-star rating and said it helps “make [their] space look more put together.”

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $166 with code WINTER15 (was $195); jennikayne.com.

A best-seller from Jenni Kayne Home is this alpaca basketweave pillow to go with the throw I mentioned earlier or simply add texture to a room. This pillow comes in five colors to elevate any furniture throughout the house (I’m loving the idea of mixing the cocoa and oatmeal colors on a bench). A shopper described this pillow as “incredibly soft” while lounging, and a second mentioned it “upscales” their couch. A third reviewer called this pillow “phenomenal” for its comfort and colors, and purchased five of them for their living room.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $38 with code WINTER15 (was from $45); jennikayne.com.

These smooth glass canisters are perfect for storing smaller items and keeping them nicely on display. Plus, they’re offered in five different sizes with maple wood tops so you can store dry foods like pastas and legumes in the kitchen to cotton balls and swabs in the bathroom. One shopper said these canisters “completely elevate” a space. Another mentioned that they’re “super easy to clean” being dishwasher-friendly (sans the lid). In case you wanted to add more variety to your jar collection, Jenni Kayne Home also made these glass bowls.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $64 with code WINTER15 (was from $75); jennikayne.com.

Last, but not least, to add some texture to a bathroom, I found this ivory fringed bath mat that’s made of 100 percent cotton and comes in two sizes. One shopper said this mat was “one of [their] favorite purchases” and decided to place this mat in their kitchen (*idea noted*). Another enjoys it for its “perfect thickness” and absorption post-bath. Along with a luxurious bath mat, I plan to finish my bathroom decor with a candle like this Mandeville glass candle with notes of lemon and eucalyptus, and a small leather vase on the countertop.

Head to Jenni Kayne Home and grab 15 percent off items with code WINTER15 at checkout (exclusions apply).

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $421 with code WINTER15 (was $495); jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $55 with code WINTER15 (was $65); jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $64 with code WINTER15 (was from $75); jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $98 with code WINTER15 (was $115); jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $123 with code WINTER15 (was from $145); jennikayne.com.