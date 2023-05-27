These Are the 10 Deals Our Shopping Writer Is Eyeing During This Chic Home Brand’s Memorial Day Sale

When a big sale weekend like Memorial Day rolls around, I’m always on the lookout for deals on brands I love, especially if they include higher price point items that I’ve been hoping to add to my collection.

One of those brands includes California designer Jenni Kayne, which is offering 20 percent off sitewide. I’ve got my eye on the home deals, in particular, to add understated elegance to my living space. You can use the code MDWEVENT to take advantage of the sale on the brand’s namesake styles through May 29. Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day Event features some of the best savings we’ll see until Black Friday, according to the brand, so here are the top deals I’ve got my eye on.

The 10 Best Deals at Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day Sale

The brand’s Memorial Day sale includes throw blankets, pitchers, vases, serving bowls, rugs, and more neutral-toned decor finds that I’m looking forward to incorporating into my space.

Right now, I still have a winter holiday-themed bowl housing my produce on my kitchen counter (oops), so this seagrass produce bowl is a summery upgrade that will add a pop of texture to my marble countertops. One shopper mentioned that the bowl “keeps fruits and vegetables happy due to airflow” thanks to its woven design, so perhaps my produce will have a longer shelf life than the ceramic bowl I’m currently using.

To buy: $28 with code MDWEVENT (was $35); jennikayne.com.

I don’t have a huge space since I live in a studio apartment, but I love including an area rug to add color and warmth to my tile floors which are quite cold if I’m walking around barefoot. This ethically-sourced sheepskin rug that one reviewer called “so scrumptious and rich-looking” checks off all of my home style criteria: fuzzy, neutral, and luxurious-looking. I also appreciate that it’s a caramel-toned fur rather than a solid white color for when I inevitably spill something on it.

To buy: $156 with code MDWEVENT (was $195); jennikayne.com.

I’m obsessed with all things bouclé. I currently have a bouclé white couch which is a bold move since I also have a dog, but it has held up super well through countless movie nights and nap times, and yes, I even allow my dog on the couch with me. Since it’s stayed in such great condition, it’s continued my justification to keep investing in bouclé pieces to add to my space, like this Nell Boucle Lumbar Pillow. Made of linen, wool, viscose, and polyester, it will add a cozy and comfortable feel to your current seating. I’m thinking of snagging one of these to add to my bedding, too.

To buy: $180 with code MDWEVENT (was $225); jennikayne.com.

For my overabundance of blankets, this nesting basket is perfect for housing them in something that’s aesthetically pleasing without taking up too much space. I’ve searched high and low for a stylish and roomy basket to help me keep my blanket collection contained and organized, but haven’t found success. This nesting basket is made from handwoven elephant grass and is available in three sizes. One shopper said they use it for shoe storage and shared that it “holds a lot.”

To buy: From $196 with code MDWEVENT (was from $245); jennikayne.com.

Anyone can take advantage of the 20 percent off with code MDWEVENT, which also applies to Jenni Kayne’s fashion line too. If you’re interested in snagging some skincare from the brand’s beauty line—Oak Essentials—use the code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. And keep scrolling for the rest of my must-shop Jenni Kayne sale picks.

To buy: $300 with code MDWEVENT (was $375); jennikayne.com.

To buy: $23 with code MDWEVENT (was $28); jennikayne.com.

To buy: $16 with code MDWEVENT (was $20); jennikayne.com.

To buy: $44 with code MDWEVENT (was $55); jennikayne.com.

To buy: $60 with code MDWEVENT (was $75); jennikayne.com.

To buy: $100 with code MDWEVENT (was $125); jennikayne.com.

