These Are the 10 Deals Our Shopping Writer Is Eyeing During This Chic Home Brand’s Memorial Day Sale

Hurry—Jenni Kayne rarely goes on sale.

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Memorial Day Sale Home Goods
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

When a big sale weekend like Memorial Day rolls around, I’m always on the lookout for deals on brands I love, especially if they include higher price point items that I’ve been hoping to add to my collection.

One of those brands includes California designer Jenni Kayne, which is offering 20 percent off sitewide. I’ve got my eye on the home deals, in particular, to add understated elegance to my living space. You can use the code MDWEVENT to take advantage of the sale on the brand’s namesake styles through May 29. Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day Event features some of the best savings we’ll see until Black Friday, according to the brand, so here are the top deals I’ve got my eye on.

The 10 Best Deals at Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day Sale

The brand’s Memorial Day sale includes throw blankets, pitchers, vases, serving bowls, rugs, and more neutral-toned decor finds that I’m looking forward to incorporating into my space. 

Right now, I still have a winter holiday-themed bowl housing my produce on my kitchen counter (oops), so this seagrass produce bowl is a summery upgrade that will add a pop of texture to my marble countertops. One shopper mentioned that the bowl “keeps fruits and vegetables happy due to airflow” thanks to its woven design, so perhaps my produce will have a longer shelf life than the ceramic bowl I’m currently using. 

Seagrass Produce Bowl

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $28 with code MDWEVENT (was $35); jennikayne.com.

I don’t have a huge space since I live in a studio apartment, but I love including an area rug to add color and warmth to my tile floors which are quite cold if I’m walking around barefoot. This ethically-sourced sheepskin rug that one reviewer called “so scrumptious and rich-looking” checks off all of my home style criteria: fuzzy, neutral, and luxurious-looking. I also appreciate that it’s a caramel-toned fur rather than a solid white color for when I inevitably spill something on it.

Single Sheepskin

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $156 with code MDWEVENT (was $195); jennikayne.com.

I’m obsessed with all things bouclé. I currently have a bouclé white couch which is a bold move since I also have a dog, but it has held up super well through countless movie nights and nap times, and yes, I even allow my dog on the couch with me. Since it’s stayed in such great condition, it’s continued my justification to keep investing in bouclé pieces to add to my space, like this Nell Boucle Lumbar Pillow. Made of linen, wool, viscose, and polyester, it will add a cozy and comfortable feel to your current seating. I’m thinking of snagging one of these to add to my bedding, too. 

Nell Boucle Lumbar Pillow

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $180 with code MDWEVENT (was $225); jennikayne.com.

For my overabundance of blankets, this nesting basket is perfect for housing them in something that’s aesthetically pleasing without taking up too much space. I’ve searched high and low for a stylish and roomy basket to help me keep my blanket collection contained and organized, but haven’t found success.  This nesting basket is made from handwoven elephant grass and is available in three sizes. One shopper said they use it for shoe storage and shared that it “holds a lot.” 

Nesting Basket

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $196 with code MDWEVENT (was from $245); jennikayne.com.

Anyone can take advantage of the 20 percent off with code MDWEVENT, which also applies to Jenni Kayne’s fashion line too. If you’re interested in snagging some skincare from the brand’s beauty line—Oak Essentials—use the code LONGWEEKEND at checkout. And keep scrolling for the rest of my must-shop Jenni Kayne sale picks. 

Alpaca Basketweave Throw

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $300 with code MDWEVENT (was $375); jennikayne.com.

Fine Braided Coaster

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $23 with code MDWEVENT (was $28); jennikayne.com.

Frayed Linen Napkin

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $16 with code MDWEVENT (was $20); jennikayne.com.

Seagrass Picnic Pitcher

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $44 with code MDWEVENT (was $55); jennikayne.com.

Pacific Serving Bowl

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $60 with code MDWEVENT (was $75); jennikayne.com.

Stowe Eco Glass Vase

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $100 with code MDWEVENT (was $125); jennikayne.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Memorial Day sale
We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale
GLAMBURG Premium Cotton 4 Pack Bath Towel Set Tout
Elevate Your Shower Experience With These Soft and Absorbent Cotton Bath Towels That Are 67% Off for Memorial Day
Best MDW Outdoor Furniture Amazon Deals Tout
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Happening for Memorial Day Weekend on Amazon, Up to 66% Off
Related Articles
Memorial Day mattress sales roundup Tout
Shop Deals on Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper This Memorial Day Weekend, Starting at Just $584
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
BEIS The 29" Large Check-In Roller
I’m Moving to Hawaii With Just 3 Bags—Here’s the Summer Gear That Made the Cut
Jenni Kayne Home Decor Tout
Everything I'm Shopping From This Luxe Home Brand's Latest Collection to Achieve the Popular Neutral Aesthetic
best flower delivery services
The Best Flower Delivery Services for Any Occasion
kb-digital-issue-game-changer-profiles-real-simple-tout
Who Are This Year's Game Changers?
The Essential Sofa
The 20 Best Places to Buy a Couch of 2023
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
38 Clever Gifts for Couples They're Both Sure to Love
Line art drawing of a family
The 80 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
valentine's day gifts
The 40 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 18 Best Storage Ottomans to Hide Clutter and Maximize Space
Bed made with sateen sheets with two other sets of sheets folded on top
The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
50 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
The 47 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2023
Bath Towels
The 15 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
money-confidential-before-buying-a-house
The #1 Thing You Should Ask Yourself Before You Buy a Home