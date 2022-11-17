You Can Save Big on Decor From This Designer Home Brand With Our Exclusive Code—Here’s Everything We’re Eyeing

Save 25 percent on cozy home finds, bathroom goods, and more.

Jenni Kayne Votive Candle Set
Jenni Kayne

This time of year, we’re definitely craving all things warm and cozy, and what better way to achieve this mood than by filling our homes with such snug wintery items. The smallest details can give your home a hint of holiday spirit. So whether you're hosting a holiday and searching for timeless tableware or looking for quality throws to add texture to your bed, Jenni Kayne Home has you covered—literally.

Jenni Kayne Home offers a collection of classic neutral styles across bed, bath, kitchenware, and home decor. Its multi-purpose, luxury products can be used or displayed in different ways, making them ideal investments or gifts for the holidays. From thick Alpaca Basketweave Throws to Frayed Linen Placemats, you’ll bring comfy holiday vibes to your household. And as an extra holiday treat for Real Simple readers, you can save 25 percent by using code SEASON25 (excludes furniture) at checkout. 

Jenni Kayne Home Early Black Friday Sale with code SEASON25

Jenni Kayne Medium Leather Rivet Vase

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $124 with code SEASON25 (was $165); jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne Home took the concept of a typical vase and elevated the look with leather. This Leather Rivet Vase is made up of a glass interior vase that’s wrapped in tan leather with antique brass button closures. And if you’re wondering, yes, the leather wrap is removable so you can clean the glass and leather if necessary. Reviewers love this vase for its high-quality leather and how it decorates different spaces—just a few reasons why it’s one of the brand’s gifting favorites for the holidays.. One shopper shared that it “can do it all,'' while another called the vase “beautiful and functional.”

Jenni Kayne Stowe Eco Glass Bowl

Jenni Kayne

To buy: From $57 with code SEASON25 (was from $75); jennikayne.com.

These Stowe Eco Glass Bowls from Jenni Kayne Home can be used virtually anywhere in your home and decorated for the holidays. One shopper gave these clear glass bowls a five-star rating for being “stylish and functional.” Available in two different sizes, these bowls made with maple wood tops and leather trim will adorn any countertop, shelve, or side table. You could easily fill them with holiday decor or use them to hold small bathroom accessories. The bowls (without the tops) are also microwave and dishwasher safe. For extra storage, grab the matching Stowe Eco Glass Canisters too – each under $100.  

Jenni Kayne Alpaca Basketweave Throw

Jenni Kayne

To buy: $222 with code SEASON25 (was $295); jennikayne.com.

This Alpaca Basketweave Throw is a popular home item and part of the brand’s “What Jenni’s Gifting” list. Available in five muted colors, this thick alpaca and wool handwoven blanket makes any space extra cozy. One shopper said it “feels as soft and dreamy as it looks.” Shoppers also said that they’ve styled this throw by draping it over the end of their bed, placing it on the arm of a sofa, or folded over the back of a chair, with one reviewer sharing that it was “the perfect addition to our home.”

Get your home into the comfy holiday mood with timeless products by Jenni Kayne Home. And remember to add code SEASON25 at checkout to save 25 percent until November 20.

