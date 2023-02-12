I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Fashion Brand, and My Wishlist Is Already 10 Items Long

Over the past few years, I’ve worked to refine and more accurately define my personal style. While I’m far from having an everyday uniform, I have landed on the fact that I love great fitting basics that make me feel stylish without too much effort. Jeans, T-shirts, cardigans, and comfy flats are all part of my constant rotation, and I have go-to brands I frequent for each. But that’s not to say that other retailers don’t routinely pique my interest—and one such spot to shop I’ve wanted to try for years is Jenni Kayne.

Even though I’m from outside of Philadelphia, Jenni Kayne’s comfortable, laidback California aesthetic speaks to me. The brand notes that it strives to “create effortless staples without sacrificing style or comfort,” and its hope is to introduce people to pieces they can wear “season after season.” As someone who routinely returns to the same items year after year, I intimately relate to the brand’s mission. So, I was thrilled when Jenni Kayne offered to send me a sample of one of its pieces.

Whenever I’m adding a new item to my closet, I’m always thoughtful with my approach. I never want to have items that I’m not excited to wear, nor do I want to take up precious space in my closet. So, I poured over Jenni Kayne’s website before I finally made my selection. Unsurprisingly, 10 pieces quickly jumped onto my wishlist.

I’ve found that my oversized cardigan is one of the most worn items in my closet this season, so the Cody Cardigan quickly caught my attention. It’s one of Jenni Kayne’s best-sellers with 97 reviews, and it’s available in neutral bone. It’s made from 84 percent cotton and 16 percent nylon, and it fits oversized (yet true to size). The only thing to keep in mind is that it’s dry clean only. Buy one in sizes XS to XXL.

I love styles that go with everything, and the Everyday Sweater definitely fits the bill. It’s made from 40 percent wool, 25 percent viscose, 25 percent polyamide (a synthetic fabric made from plastic), and 10 percent cashmere, and it has a whopping 1,200 reviews. I love the ribbing at the hemline and on the cuffs, and I think the longer back makes this an easy sweater to wear partially tucked in for a different look. Keep in mind, this sweater is also dry clean only and can pill slightly—but that’s “normal,” according to the brand. It’s available in up to five colors in sizes XS to 3X.

“I was a bit tentative about the price, but loved the details on this basic sweater,” shared a shopper who plans to purchase more from the brand, adding, “The sweater is so soft, and the details elevate this basic sweater!”

A white collared shirt is a classic because it goes with everything, so the Classic Shirt feels aptly named. It’s currently in stock in white and French blue in sizes XXS to 3X, but it’s also sold in two striped shades—so make sure to keep your eyes on both for a restock. The shirt is made from 100 percent cotton, and it has buttons on the cuffs and a slightly longer back with a pleat for added detail. Plan to wear this with jeans or shorts on days off, or dress it up with a skirt or pants for the office.

With 971 reviews, the Cashmere Fisherman Sweater is another one of Jenni Kayne’s most popular products. The dry clean only style is made from 100 percent Mongolian cashmere, and it has a classic “boxy silhouette.” The brand says it fits true to size, and it’s available in up to 11 neutral colors in sizes XS to 3X. Similar to other options, keep in mind that any pilling is normal and not something to worry about.

“I debated and debated on this one thinking it was very basic and cost [a lot]. The quality is clear—compliments galore, and it’s cozy to boot,” wrote a reviewer.

I ultimately chose the Cotton Fisherman Sweater. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, like its name suggests. If you’re wondering why I would choose cotton over cashmere, it’s because I am (oddly) allergic to wool and variations of it. However, I absolutely love this cozy cotton style.

The ribboning at the crew neckline is my favorite detail. I wore it partially tucked into a pair of jeans, and I felt the sweater easily elevated my look. Plus, the weight is perfect for Northeast winters, but it also feels ideal to wear on cool summer nights instead of a sweatshirt.

Jenni Kayne said it runs slightly small, so I chose to size up by one size. While the sleeves are a touch long, the body of the sweater fits perfectly and the length is ideal. Unlike other styles from Jenni Kayne, this sweater is machine washable—which also felt like a clear sign to order it. After wearing it for the first time, I can already tell this is a piece I will wear and love for years.

If you’re also drawn to classic pieces, Jenni Kayne is a brand to know. While each item is more expensive than others on the market, as other reviewers have also mentioned, the quality of the products truly stands out if you’re shopping for investment pieces that are also easy to style. I’m so happy with my first Jenni Kayne piece, and I’m already eager to add another item to my closet. The only problem is choosing which one to add first.

