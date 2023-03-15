This Brand’s Functional Home and Fashion Finds for Spring Are All a 'Must-Have' for Warm Weather

Now that daylight saving time is behind us, there’s no question about it: Spring is sure to follow. While temperatures are still low, there’s no better time to start shaking off dark and dreary winter clothes and home decor and begin updating your wardrobe and living space to welcome in warmer weather.

Jenni Kayne and Jenni Kayne Home have a number of lightweight springtime finds that are well-suited for transitioning out of hibernation. Look for rich, natural textures in light, breezy neutrals that add a stylish touch to your home and closet, while brightening up your current color palette. Find closet staples like a simple, super soft pocket T-shirt and elegant linen place settings in natural and ivory colors. Prices start at just $20, but the timelessness, quality, and versatility of pricier picks can easily serve you through August and for many warm-weather seasons to come.

10 Spring Fashion Finds and Home Goods at Jenni Kayne

Jenni Kayne

Woven Raffia Tote

This packable crochet raffia tote is just spacious enough to fit the layers you’ll want on a crisp spring morning, but need to shed by mid-afternoon. With wide-looped handles you can hold in your hand or slide an arm through, it’s both fashionable and functional. The natural material is “delicate” according to one shopper, who added that it’s “still sturdy and holds a good amount.” Another shopper agreed, sharing that it’s “great quality and a must-have” for warmer weather.

To buy: $175; jennikayne.com.



Jenni Kayne

Ecru Stripe Mercer Crewneck

Made of 100 percent merino wool, which wicks moisture for temperature control, this A-line knit is designed to look luxe but have the feel of a casual, everyday T-shirt. Although it comes in amber, black, and navy, the nautical ecru stripe is ideal for layering on pre-season trips to the beach.

To buy: $195; jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

Raffia Crossover Sandal

No, it isn’t too early to start thinking about sandal season. This simple pair of slides puts a nature-inspired twist on the basic crossover with raffia straps and detailing. Plus, the leather insole is lightly padded to add a touch of comfort for all-day wear. And don’t worry about your feet sliding out. One shopper says the sandals “hug your foot with just the right amount of stretch.”

To buy: $275; jennikayne.com.



Jenni Kayne

Natural Crochet Raffia Sun Hat

Crochet: It’s the antithesis of winter. With a 3.75-inch brim, this lightweight, textured crochet number provides sun cover without blocking your eyes from all signs of spring, all the while letting the breeze in. It also features a hidden adjustable tie detail, so you can customize the fit. One shopper likes that it’s “not too stiff, not too floppy, and the brim is the perfect width,” while adding that they “love its simplicity.”

To buy: $175; jennikayne.com.



Jenni Kayne

Vintage Pocket Tee

This basic that shoppers have “in every color,” according to one person, is designed with a relaxed fit, along with that vintage, comfy feel you get from a well-loved shirt. It’s available in a number of bright, spring-ready colors including oatmeal, dove, cream, and white. Another shopper shared that it’s “so dang soft and comfortable,” and noted that it fits “slightly loose” and is a “perfect layering piece.”

To buy: $85; jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

Seagrass Produce Bowl

There’s no question that one of the best parts of spring is the promise of sweet summer produce. From peaches to plums and nectarines, you’ll need somewhere to store them. Enter this 100 percent seagrass produce bowl, which is a stylish upgrade that will declutter your countertops while letting your bounty breath. It’s available in three sizes, and one reviewer says it’s “both functional and visually appealing.”

To buy: From $35; jennikayne.com.



Jenni Kayne

Seagrass Picnic Pitcher

If you’re someone who enjoys hosting friends and family throughout the spring and summer, this 34-ounce glass pitcher is made for entertaining on warm spring days. Surrounded by woven seagrass, it has a unique handle that also offers a good grip. One shopper says it’s “just the right height and weight for pouring,” although another says they don’t pour from it at all, and use it instead “as a vase.”

To buy: $55; jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

Seagrass Picnic Highball

Continuing with the seagrass theme, this $20 highball glass complements the picnic pitcher for the ultimate springtime table setup. This seagrass rattan weave-covered highball is made of recycled glass—fitting since it can be used again and again to elevate any outdoor place setting. Not only is it visually appealing, but shoppers say it’s “large enough that refills [are] not immediately needed.”

To buy: $20; jennikayne.com.



Jenni Kayne

Woven Charger

This textured place setting charger made with 100 percent jute fringe has a playful round shape that feels lighter—and more seasonally appropriate—than heavier placemats. One reviewer found that they “clean up easily and are durable,” while another said they’re “woven tightly and thick,” adding that the “fringe is a perfect finishing touch.”

To buy: $24; jennikayne.com.

Jenni Kayne

Frayed Linen Napkin

Outdoor dining can feel extra casual no matter how much effort you put into preparing the food. Elevate the entire experience with these 100 percent linen napkins, which come in natural and ivory, and are designed to get softer with every use. Contrast stitching protects the edges to keep the fringe so it will hold up no matter how many times you hand wash them.



To buy: $20; jennikayne.com.