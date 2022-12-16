Psst! You Still Have a Few Days to Grab These Stylish Last-Minute Gifts From J.Crew’s Sitewide Sale

Holiday delivery is guaranteed for just a few more days.

V-neck cardigan sweater in Supersoft yarn with crystals tout
Photo:

jcrew

The holidays are days away, and if you still have people to cross off your gift list the pressure is on. We’ve all been pushed to the limit by procrastination habits this time of year, so if you don’t have time to pop into a store to pick out presents, J.Crew still has three days left for guaranteed holiday delivery, but don’t wait too long. With so many dazzling products on sale, some are bound to sell out quickly.

Right now, J.Crew is having a massic end-of-year sale on almost everything. Select styles are marked down up to 60 percent, and on top of that, the more you shop, the more you’ll save: You’ll save 50 percent off one item, 60 percent off two, and 70 percent off three or more when you use code BIG SALE at check out. And yes, even J.Crew’s popular cashmere pieces are discounted.

The sale is good through December 22, but if you want to have these items in your hands in time for the holidays, you’ll want to order them before the December 19 cut-off. We selected the 12 best gift options that are thoughtful, stylish, and will arrive in the nick of time.

J.Crew’s Best Last-Minute Gift Picks:

Below we’ve curated a list of our favorite deals that will make for the perfect gifts for just about everyone left on your list—or to stock up on some cozy winter gifts for yourself. 

Marled wool crewneck sweater

jcrew

Marled Wool Crewneck Sweater

Chunky sweaters are a winter wardrobe must-have and this style will keep you nice and toasty. The classic cut and relaxed fit on the multicolored top make it fun and versatile. Plus, it’s Fair Trade Certified.

To buy: $70 (was $188); jcrew.com.

Ribbed pom-pom beanie

jcrew

Ribbed Pom-Pom Beanie

This cozy accessory will lock in essential heat while you’re on the go, and it looks good with just about anything in your closet. It’s a classic winter style that works for any outdoor activity this season.

To buy: From $25 (was $60); jcrew.com.

Crystal-embellished sweater shell in Supersoft yarn

jcrew

Crystal-Embellished Sweater Tank

Get a friend the perfect top to round out their holiday party outfit and add a touch of sparkle. Sweater tanks are great options for those who run warm and also make clever transitional wardrobe pieces.

To buy: $50 (was $128); jcrew.com.

Featherweight cashmere cropped cardigan sweater

jcrew

Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan

No one can resist the softness of this insulating yet moisture-wicking piece. It’s also an excellent layering-friendly addition to your closet. And you can choose from six colors.

To buy: From $80 (was $138); jcrew.com.

Broken-in jersey "Libra" T-shirt

jcrew

Broken-In Jersey Astrology T-shirt

There’s always a starry-eyed astrology buff in the friend group. At the very least, they deserve a soft, responsibly crafted cotton tee for keeping up with everyone’s horoscope this year.

To buy: From $18 (was $40); jcrew.com.

Crystal and tassel ornaments set

jcrew

Crystal and Tassel Ornaments Set

Add your very own touch of glam to the family Christmas Tree this year or gift this chic ornament set to your most fabulous coworker. Either way, they’ll wow whichever tastemaker ends up with them.

To buy: $29 (was $50); jcrew.com.

Ribbed cashmere scarf

jcrew

Ribbed Cashmere Scarf

Someone on your gifting list deserves to be spoiled, and what better way to show you affection than an attainable luxury accessory like this cozy cashmere scarf? This winter staple was crafted in partnership with Aid by Trade Foundation, making it a high-quality and sustainable choice.

To buy: $80 (was $178); jcrew.com.

Long crystal gloves in Supersoft yarn

jcrew

Long Crystal Gloves

These runway-approved wool gloves will elevate any winter look and are meant to be shown off. Opera gloves add a dramatic flair, but these aren’t too over the top, and are sure to keep the wearer warm while making a fun statement.

To buy: From $40 (was $70); jcrew.com.

Layla mule heels with feathers

jcrew

Layla Mule Heels with Feathers

Say hello to the party shoe of the season. Boudoir accessories are back and chicer than ever. These sleek feather-trim mules deserve to be showcased. They’ll instantly dress up your denim and party dresses.

To buy: From $80 (was $228); jcrew.com.

Florence convertible clutch with beads

jcrew

Florence Convertible Clutch

This soft velvet or beaded clutch is a versatile party-ready piece. Carry it in your hands or wear it as a crossbody while adding texture to your outfit.

To buy: From $50 (was $118); jcrew.com.

Waffle henley pajama set in stripe

jcrew

Waffle Henley Pajama Set

You can’t go wrong with a coordinated sleepwear set—lounge away in this cozy, waffle-knit, Fair Trade Certified design. Give your recipient an essential timeless upgrade to help them unwind in style.

To buy: From $35 (was $98); jcrew.com.

Cozy sherpa robe

jcrew

Cozy Robe

Someone on your gift list could use a snuggly robe refresh, and J.Crew’s ultra-fluffy piece will come in handy all year long. Bring the escapism of a lavish hotel stay, minus the big bill.

To buy: $45 (was $128); jcrew.com.

You’ll want to head to J.Crew to shop the full end-of-year sale and save on almost everything sitewide with code BIGSALE.

