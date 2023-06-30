Jam Water Mocktails Are Trending on TikTok, and It's the Perfect Summer Sip

The flavor combos are endless.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Published on June 30, 2023
tiktok-jam-water-mocktail-realsimple-GettyImages-1352662344
Photo:

Svetlana Ustinova/Getty Images

TikTok drinks are definitely having a moment. From creamy lemonade to healthy Coke, there’s always inspiration brewing on the social media site. But this jam water mocktail might just be your go-to summer beverage.

In a now-viral video, TikToker Kat (@katchaomeow) introduces the jam water mocktail as her new favorite drink of the season. She originally tried the concoction last summer, but brought it back when she got some hot tips from TikToker @jocelyn.mp4.

In her video, Kat fills a glass with ice and then adds two heaping spoonfuls of Bonne Mamman Raspberry Lychee Jam. Next, she pours in a lime La Croix and gives it a big stir. The end result is a beautiful berry-hued beverage.

“It’s so good, and I feel like if you’re over 21 and you add some vodka to it…” she says at the end with a big smile.

Other TikTokers have been getting in on the trend. User Audrey Akin (@audreyakin) posted a video where she makes an alcoholic version of the jam water drink using the last of her favorite preserves. But she added one helpful step by putting the preserves in the microwave for a few seconds to break it down into a syrupy consistency, making it easier to mix into her drink.

Many commenters weighed in on Audrey's video with their takes on the drink.

“I have so much pepper jelly…this would make a great spicy margarita-style drink!! Thanks!” said one commenter.

Another said, “Hear me out. Do it but with peanut butter whiskey!!!! A PB&J cocktail!” 

The possibilities are truly endless with this one.



