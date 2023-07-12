I’ve Tried Countless Lip Balms, but Nothing Works as Well as This SPF-Packed Pick That’s 50% Off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn’t over yet, which means it’s a good time to snag last-minute deals on just about anything, from vacuums and air purifiers to bras and dresses. Personally, I’m focusing my shopping energy on tried-and-true favorites, which is why I’m so excited about this specific deal: The Jack Black Lip Balm, which is a whopping 50 percent off for a pack of three.

As a shopping editor and as someone who has sensitive, chapped lips no matter the weather, I’ve tried a lot of lip balms. I’ve learned to stay away from products that do the opposite of what they’re supposed to (did you know that lip balm can actually make your lips more chapped?), and focus on nourishing lip balms that lock in moisture and also contain SPF protection. Once I finally tried the Jack Black Lip Balm, I knew I had found something that checks all the boxes.

Amazon

The Jack Black formula is definitely on the thicker side, but that’s exactly why it’s so good. I really layer it on at night and wake up with perfectly soft, moisturized lips—it’s better than any overnight lip treatment I’ve tried in the past. I’ll apply a small amount in the morning if needed, and that’s enough to get me through the day.

Summertime, though, is when the Jack Black Lip Balm really shines. It has SPF 25, and it’s an absolute essential for me when I’m at the beach or otherwise frolicking around outside between the months of May-September. While most people know that they should wear sunscreen on their face, lip protection seems to fly under the radar. I apply a healthy dose of this lip balm when I know I’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s absolutely been a game-changer for me. The few times I’ve forgotten to apply this lip balm have been rough days indeed, resulting in chapped, sunburnt lips and fervent prayers for cooler weather.

As far as lip balms go, Jack Black’s is more expensive than the cheapest drugstore brands, but much less expensive than more luxury picks (and honestly, much better quality). A single tube typically costs $10, but right now Prime members can get three for just $15. While there are multiple flavors available, only two are part of this deal: Shea Butter & Vitamin E and Natural Mint & Shea Butter. I’m a simple gal and I stick with the classic Shea Butter & Vitamin E version, but either one is a great option. This is a fantastic deal, but if you’re not convinced, keep scrolling for more Prime Day discounts on other lip products.

Mario Badescu Lip Balm Trio

Amazon

La Roche-Posay Nutritic Lip Balm

Amazon

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Amazon

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm