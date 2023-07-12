I’ve Tried Countless Lip Balms, but Nothing Works as Well as This SPF-Packed Pick That’s 50% Off for Prime Day

It’s the last day to get it on sale.

By
Nicole Lund
Nicole Lund headshot
Nicole Lund
Nicole Lund is the senior commerce editor for Real Simple with five years of experience writing product reviews. She has written product reviews, gift guides, and more for Real Simple, The Spruce, MyDomaine, and Apartment Therapy.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 12:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Jack Black Lip Balm
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropassqua

Amazon Prime Day isn’t over yet, which means it’s a good time to snag last-minute deals on just about anything, from vacuums and air purifiers to bras and dresses. Personally, I’m focusing my shopping energy on tried-and-true favorites, which is why I’m so excited about this specific deal: The Jack Black Lip Balm, which is a whopping 50 percent off for a pack of three.

As a shopping editor and as someone who has sensitive, chapped lips no matter the weather, I’ve tried a lot of lip balms. I’ve learned to stay away from products that do the opposite of what they’re supposed to (did you know that lip balm can actually make your lips more chapped?), and focus on nourishing lip balms that lock in moisture and also contain SPF protection. Once I finally tried the Jack Black Lip Balm, I knew I had found something that checks all the boxes.

Amazon Prime Day Jack Black Lip Balm

Amazon

The Jack Black formula is definitely on the thicker side, but that’s exactly why it’s so good. I really layer it on at night and wake up with perfectly soft, moisturized lips—it’s better than any overnight lip treatment I’ve tried in the past. I’ll apply a small amount in the morning if needed, and that’s enough to get me through the day. 

Summertime, though, is when the Jack Black Lip Balm really shines. It has SPF 25, and it’s an absolute essential for me when I’m at the beach or otherwise frolicking around outside between the months of May-September. While most people know that they should wear sunscreen on their face, lip protection seems to fly under the radar. I apply a healthy dose of this lip balm when I know I’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s absolutely been a game-changer for me. The few times I’ve forgotten to apply this lip balm have been rough days indeed, resulting in chapped, sunburnt lips and fervent prayers for cooler weather.

As far as lip balms go, Jack Black’s is more expensive than the cheapest drugstore brands, but much less expensive than more luxury picks (and honestly, much better quality). A single tube typically costs $10, but right now Prime members can get three for just $15. While there are multiple flavors available, only two are part of this deal: Shea Butter & Vitamin E and Natural Mint & Shea Butter. I’m a simple gal and I stick with the classic Shea Butter & Vitamin E version, but either one is a great option. This is a fantastic deal, but if you’re not convinced, keep scrolling for more Prime Day discounts on other lip products.

Mario Badescu Lip Balm Trio

Amazon Prime Day Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm

Amazon

La Roche-Posay Nutritic Lip Balm

Amazon Prime Day La Roche-Posay Nutritic Lip Balm

Amazon

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

Amazon Prime Day First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

Amazon

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Amazon Prime Day LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm

Amazon

O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm

Amazon Prime Day O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Lip Balm

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

One-Off: Vornado Fan Deal Tout
Hurry! The Powerful Fan That Kept Us Cool During Testing Is 32% Off Right Now, but Only for a Few More Hours
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 140 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Prime Day Tested Air Purifier Roundup Tout
The Best Air Purifier We Tested Is Still on Sale for Prime Day—Plus 4 More Air Purifier Deals Up to $150 Off
Related Articles
PD Laneige Lip Mask Tout
Snag the Fan-Favorite Laneige Lip Mask on Sale for 30% Off During Amazon Prime Day
Ulta Big Summer Beauty Sale Tout
Attention Beauty Lovers: You Can Shop Deals for Up to 40% Off During Ulta’s Big Summer Sale
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 130 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Editor-Loved Roundup PD Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Deals I’m Shopping During Prime Day
Credo Beauty sitewide sale Tout
Calling All Beauty Lovers: Credo Kicked Off Its Sitewide Sale—Here Are 50 Exclusive Deals You Can't Miss
Deal Roundup: beauty deals under $25 Tout
The Only Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Worth Shopping—and Everything’s Under $25
Best After-Sun Treatments
The 15 Best Sunburn Treatments of 2023
Three of the besst tinted sunscreens on a bright yellow background.
The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023
The Best Mineral Sunscreens
The 15 Best Mineral Sunscreens of 2023
Best Anti-Redness Products
The 20 Best Skincare Products for Redness of 2023
spf-for-lips-GettyImages-71187390
You Should Really Be Applying SPF on your Lips—Here’s Why
ask-a-dermotologist
We Asked 5 Dermatologists to Reveal Their Actual Sunscreen Routine
The Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin
The 10 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
Best Drugstore Moisturizers
The 12 Best Drugstore Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type
Best Chapped Lip Treatments of 2022
The 9 Best Chapped Lip Treatments
Best Makeup Primers
The 12 Best Makeup Primers of 2023