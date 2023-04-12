In the midst of getting your work schedule and social plans from bridal showers to graduation parties all organized, finding an outfit for these events may be another task that you don’t have the time to complete. Of course, you’ll want your search to include a look that you can wear for more than one occasion.

We turned to J.Jill’s sale section and found that there are hundreds of spring styles that are up to 72 percent off thanks to the retailer’s major sale happening right now. Keep reading to see our picks for dresses and tops to wear throughout spring and summer, and save an extra 30 percent off at checkout.

Spring Styles on Sale at J.Jill:

Stay cool and comfy in this elevated T-shirt dress that comes out to 68 percent off in your virtual cart. The midi dress has a matching tie belt if you prefer a defined waist look during the day, or wear it loose to your gathering later. One person called it a “nice flexible dress” that “doesn’t cling” to their body. Another said it’s “great for the change of seasons,” adding that they “love the length” to wear it for work. A third shopper mentioned that they purchased the dress for a graduation party and that it’s “lovely,” and “flattering.”

To buy: $35 (was $109); jjill.com.

For those who love a breezy style, this ruffle-neck dress is all that and on sale for 62 percent off at checkout. This midi dress features three-quarter length sleeves detailed with buttons in the front and a cinched waist in the back. Finish off your spring look with a pair of your favorite heeled ankle boots or flats for the party. One shopper said the material is “flowy” while a second noted that the ruched back “provided a flattering fitted look.”

To buy: $53 (was $139); jjill.com.



You can’t go wrong with a midi-shirt dress to wear all season—especially when it’s up to 60 percent off. Suitable to wear at the office and dressy enough for a bridal shower or graduation party, this dress comes adorned with faux-horn buttons, but the best part—it has pockets. Style with a high-waist belt or wear it alone for a comfy fit, and complete your look with your best heels before you leave work for a special occasion. One reviewer described the dress as “comfortable” and “sophisticated.”

To buy: From $56 (was $139); jjill.com.

Swap your thick button-up top for this thinner, one-pocket shirt that comes in four prints including a spring-like green and a crisp striped blue, and it’s up to 61 percent off. The brand even calls it a “spring-forward style” thanks to the lightweight, cotton woven fabric. One shopper said the shirt is “perfect for the summer,” while another mentioned it’s “airy” and has a “lovely print.”

To buy: From $39 (was from $89); jjill.com.

Consider this V-neck floral top to wear with your go-to bottoms like a pair of slacks or a skirt. It also has subtle lace detailing along the front and flutter sleeve cuffs to break up the multi-colored floral design. And right now, the top is on sale for a whopping 72 percent off at checkout, which brings the price down to just $25 from $89. One shopper who wears it on hot summer days shared that the flowy top is “soft” and “very lightweight.”

To buy: $25 (was $89); jjill.com.

Add texture to your look with this stitched top while it's on sale for 53 percent off. Made from a lightweight gauze fabric with a white embroidery throughout, this shirt is ideal for warm day gatherings, and you can easily pair it with your favorite midi skirt. One reviewer called the pink-peachy top “very cool and comfortable in the heat.”

To buy: $42 (was $89); jjill.com.

Get ready for all your plans from work to spring parties with these styles and more below while they’re on double sale at J.Jill.

To buy: $39 (was $99); jjill.com.

To buy: $56 (was $129); jjill.com.

To buy: $28 (was $109); jjill.com.

To buy: $49 (was $89); jjill.com.

