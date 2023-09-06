I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 13 Staples I’m Buying for My Fall Wardrobe

Including jackets, ballet flats, and booties that go with everything.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Published on September 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

J.Jill TM+ Fall Fashion Roundup tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Unless you’re ready to abandon all of your favorite summer pieces now that we’re transitioning to fall, layering is about to be your best friend. With a versatile jacket, a good pair of boots, and your go-to pair of jeans, you can bring almost any warm-weather look into the new season. 

Just when we thought we had enough pieces in our closets to work with, J.Jill dropped its fall collection. And  the recently launched cardigans, plaid blazers, and pullover sweaters are already collecting tons of five-star reviews from customers who say they are “flattering,” “comfortable,” and “easy to dress up and down.” In other words, we’re tossing out old styles and making room for these new favorites.

We scoured the digital racks to find the best of J.Jill’s fall collection. Keep scrolling for more writer- and shopper-loved styles.

Best Fall Fashion Finds at J.Jill

Venice Ballet Flats

J.Jill Venice Ballet Flats

J.Jill

 Ballet flats are back—if they ever left your shoe closet, that is. J. Jill’s take on the classic fall-ready shoe includes three color iterations: black, pink, and camel brown. The slip-on design with elasticized trim and foam-padded insole are comfortable and easy to toss on, making them the perfect go-to shoe for moments when you need a quick way to elevate your look. Shoppers called the style a “standout ballet flat” and the “perfect shoe” while raving over the comfort. One customer who admitted that finding a shoe that doesn’t hurt their feet is a “challenge” said the Venice Ballet Flats “fit and feel wonderful on.” They also noted that the shoe provides “support in walking and is soft inside.” 

Ribbed Gilet Cardi

J.Jill Ribbed Gilet Cardi

J.Jill

This ribbed cardigan is the perfect transitional piece for fall, and you can’t tell us otherwise. According to the brand itself, the style was “designed with versatility in mind.” The soft knit material is great for layering but isn’t going to overheat you in the earlier phases of the season—especially with its short cuffed sleeves. You can wear it over a tank during September, or add a long-sleeve sweater underneath it once the temperature starts to drop. One shopper gushed over its “wearability,” noting that it “looks great with any length of sleeve under it,” while others loved the “soft fabric” and called it a “versatile wardrobe expander.” 

Wearever Double Knit Reversible Jacket

J.Jill Wearever Double-Knit Reversible Jacket

J.Jill

This lightweight, double-knit jacket is a staple for fall. The reversible style makes it ultra-versatile, and the brown and black color combo with a flattering waist seam gives it a classic, elegant look that will instantly upgrade any outfit. There are also so many ways to style it—paired with the Venice Ballet Flats, jeans, and a basic tee, or over a little black dress with heels.

Denim Peplum Jacket

J.Jill Denim Peplum Jacket

J.Jill

You simply can’t go wrong with a denim jacket. This peplum style, in particular, with a fringed hemline and princess seams boasts a wear-with-everything wash that one shopper called “youthful and cute.” Other reviewers raved over the “flattering waistline” and “flirty details” and dubbed it an “updated version of a true classic.”

Keep browsing for more must-have styles from J.Jill’s new collection to upgrade your fall fashion game. 

Soft Luxe Button-Front Shirt

J.Jill Soft Luxe Button-Front Shirt

J.Jill

Mendocino Plaid Blazer

J.Jill Mendocino Plaid Blazer

J.Jill

Pure Jill Seersucker Jacket

J.Jill Pure Jill Seersucker Jacket

J.Jill

Pure Jill Seamed Wide Leg Pants 

J.Jill Pure Jill Seamed Wide-Leg Pants

J.Jill

Twisted-Hem Heathered Top

J.Jill Heathered

J.Jill
