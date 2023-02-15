Psst! J.Crew Launched Its Presidents’ Day Sale, and Preppy Spring Finds Are 40% Off

If you’re ready for spring, you’re definitely not the only one. Retailers are taking note of the upcoming change in seasons by celebrating Presidents’ Day weekend with some of the best sales we’ve seen in months, and one spot you won’t want to miss shopping is J.Crew. For a limited time, you can score up to 40 percent off on select styles with the code WEEKEND—but you’ll want to act quickly while all of the spring-ready pieces are still in stock.

Whether you’re looking for new preppy tops, dresses, or bottoms, J.Crew is the place to go. And that’s even more true while the sale is live through February 19 and spans throughout every category. Plan to pick up some of the brand’s best-selling jeans, T-shirts, shorts, swimsuits, or even accessories to wear now on a fun winter getaway or save until the new season is officially underway.

There are hundreds of items currently marked down, which is a lot to sort through if you’re trying to shop quickly before you get back to your weekend plans. So, we pulled together the top 15 items you won’t want to miss while they’re 40 percent off through February 19 with the code WEEKEND.

Best J.Crew Presidents’ Day Sale Pieces

To buy: $101 with code WEEKEND (was $168); jcrew.com.

This cinched waist midi dress is a versatile style that’s perfect to wear to almost any occasion on your calendar. It’s made from 60 percent cupro (a fabric with the smoothness of silk) and 40 percent viscose, and it’s fully lined. The back button keyhole adds darling flair, and the dress simply slips on over your head for ease. Plus, it’s machine-washable. Pick one up in classic black or a fun bright pink in sizes XXXS to 3X.

To buy: $71 with code WEEKEND (was $118); jcrew.com.

J.Crew shoppers swear by the retailer’s swimsuits (I am one such shopper), and this ruched one-shoulder one-piece is already a best-seller. It offers a full-coverage bottom, a low-cut leg, and a high-cut back, according to the brand, and it’s available in sizes 0 to 24. Although select colors are marked down further and are available in select sizes, only the iris, fuschia, olive, navy, and black shades are part of the 40 percent off sale.

To buy: $59 with code WEEKEND (was $98); jcrew.com.

Ruffles never get old, and this shirt is made even more darling thanks to the ruffles on the cuffs. Plan to wear this 100 percent cotton long-sleeve shirt with your favorite jeans or a great pair of shorts throughout the spring and well into the summer. It’s only available in regal blue, but stripes are such a classic that we don’t think that’s an issue. Buy one in sizes XXS to 3X.

To buy: $71 with code WEEKEND (was $118); jcrew.com.

Sneakers are perfect for any season, but the fun pops of color on these trainers make them ideal for spring and summer. The design is “retro-inspired,” according to J.Crew, and the sneakers have a suede and nylon upper with a rubber outsole. You can also expect to find a “cushy gel insert” inside to make walking around even more comfortable. These are ready for you to pair with jeans and shorts all season long, so buy a pair in sizes 5 to 11. Tip: The “H” in the size denotes a half-size.

Celebrate spring’s impending arrival with a few new items for your closet while you can score up to 40 percent off select styles at J.Crew with the code WEEKEND. Just make sure to shop for your favorites while sizes and stock last.

To buy: $83 with code WEEKEND (was $138); jcrew.com.

To buy: $71 with code WEEKEND (was $118); jcrew.com.

To buy: $59 with code WEEKEND (was $98); jcrew.com.

To buy: $23 with code WEEKEND (was $37); jcrew.com.

To buy: $113 with code WEEKEND (was $188); jcrew.com.

To buy: $59 with code WEEKEND (was $98); jcrew.com.

To buy: $36 with code WEEKEND (was $60); jcrew.com.

To buy: $77 with code WEEKEND (was $128); jcrew.com.

To buy: $48 with code WEEKEND (was $80); jcrew.com.

To buy: $30 with code WEEKEND (was $50); jcrew.com.

To buy: $209 with code WEEKEND (was $348); jcrew.com.