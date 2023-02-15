Psst! J.Crew Launched Its Presidents’ Day Sale, and Preppy Spring Finds Are 40% Off

Save on best-selling jeans, tops, dresses, and accessories.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

J.Crew Presidents Day Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

If you’re ready for spring, you’re definitely not the only one. Retailers are taking note of the upcoming change in seasons by celebrating Presidents’ Day weekend with some of the best sales we’ve seen in months, and one spot you won’t want to miss shopping is J.Crew. For a limited time, you can score up to 40 percent off on select styles with the code WEEKEND—but you’ll want to act quickly while all of the spring-ready pieces are still in stock. 

Whether you’re looking for new preppy tops, dresses, or bottoms, J.Crew is the place to go. And that’s even more true while the sale is live through February 19 and spans throughout every category. Plan to pick up some of the brand’s best-selling jeans, T-shirts, shorts, swimsuits, or even accessories to wear now on a fun winter getaway or save until the new season is officially underway. 

There are hundreds of items currently marked down, which is a lot to sort through if you’re trying to shop quickly before you get back to your weekend plans. So, we pulled together the top 15 items you won’t want to miss while they’re 40 percent off through February 19 with the code WEEKEND

Best J.Crew Presidents’ Day Sale Pieces 

Cinched-waist cupro midi dress

J.Crew

To buy: $101 with code WEEKEND (was $168); jcrew.com.

This cinched waist midi dress is a versatile style that’s perfect to wear to almost any occasion on your calendar. It’s made from 60 percent cupro (a fabric with the smoothness of silk) and 40 percent viscose, and it’s fully lined. The back button keyhole adds darling flair, and the dress simply slips on over your head for ease. Plus, it’s machine-washable. Pick one up in classic black or a fun bright pink in sizes XXXS to 3X. 

Ruched one-shoulder one-piece

J.Crew

To buy: $71 with code WEEKEND (was $118); jcrew.com.

J.Crew shoppers swear by the retailer’s swimsuits (I am one such shopper), and this ruched one-shoulder one-piece is already a best-seller. It offers a full-coverage bottom, a low-cut leg, and a high-cut back, according to the brand, and it’s available in sizes 0 to 24. Although select colors are marked down further and are available in select sizes, only the iris, fuschia, olive, navy, and black shades are part of the 40 percent off sale.

Long-sleeve button-up with ruffle cuffs

J.Crew

To buy: $59 with code WEEKEND (was $98); jcrew.com.

Ruffles never get old, and this shirt is made even more darling thanks to the ruffles on the cuffs. Plan to wear this 100 percent cotton long-sleeve shirt with your favorite jeans or a great pair of shorts throughout the spring and well into the summer. It’s only available in regal blue, but stripes are such a classic that we don’t think that’s an issue. Buy one in sizes XXS to 3X. 

J.Crew trainers in colorblock

J.Crew

To buy: $71 with code WEEKEND (was $118); jcrew.com.

Sneakers are perfect for any season, but the fun pops of color on these trainers make them ideal for spring and summer. The design is “retro-inspired,” according to J.Crew, and the sneakers have a suede and nylon upper with a rubber outsole. You can also expect to find a “cushy gel insert” inside to make walking around even more comfortable. These are ready for you to pair with jeans and shorts all season long, so buy a pair in sizes 5 to 11. Tip: The “H” in the size denotes a half-size. 

Celebrate spring’s impending arrival with a few new items for your closet while you can score up to 40 percent off select styles at J.Crew with the code WEEKEND. Just make sure to shop for your favorites while sizes and stock last.  

Cottage shirtdress in striped cotton poplin

J.Crew

To buy: $83 with code WEEKEND (was $138); jcrew.com.

Woven straw market tote

J.Crew

To buy: $71 with code WEEKEND (was $118); jcrew.com.

Diagonal cable-knit sweater

J.Crew

To buy: $59 with code WEEKEND (was $98); jcrew.com.

Slim perfect-fit T-shirt

J.Crew

To buy: $23 with code WEEKEND (was $37); jcrew.com.

New perfect lightweight jacket

J.Crew

To buy: $113 with code WEEKEND (was $188); jcrew.com.

Medium Montauk tote

J.Crew

To buy: $59 with code WEEKEND (was $98); jcrew.com.

New seaside short in linen blend

J.Crew

To buy: $36 with code WEEKEND (was $60); jcrew.com.

9" demi-boot crop jean in Canopy wash

J.Crew

To buy: $77 with code WEEKEND (was $128); jcrew.com.

Cotton voile tunic cover-up with side ties

J.Crew

To buy: $48 with code WEEKEND (was $80); jcrew.com

Circle pearl stud earrings

J.Crew

To buy: $30 with code WEEKEND (was $50); jcrew.com.

Weekender Montauk tote in leather

J.Crew

To buy: $209 with code WEEKEND (was $348); jcrew.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jenni Kayne Roundup Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Fashion Brand, and My Wishlist Is Already 10 Items Long
Quince Roundup tout
I’m Obsessed With Quince, and These Are the 12 Items Topping My Wishlist Right Now
Amazon The Drop Roundup Tout
Instantly Elevate Simple Winter Outfits With These Sleek Jackets, Shoes, and Accessories, Starting at $27
Best Silk Pajamas
The 18 Best Silk Pajamas of 2023
Nordstrom Rack Vday sale
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
For Days End of Sale Tout
This Recyclable Clothing Brand Is Having Its End of Season Sale—and Everything Is Up to 70% Off
Target Spring Clothing Release
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and I Can’t Wait to Scoop Up These Spring Tops, Dresses, and Shoes
Outdoor Voices Sale tout
It’s Your Last Chance to Get These Outdoor Voices Best-Sellers, and They’re Up to 70% Off
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Side Tie Robe
From ‘Calming’ Bath Salts to the ‘Warmest’ Slippers, These Self-Care Gifts Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
Amazon Top-Selling Sweaters Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45
Best Pajamas For Women
The 20 Best Pajamas for Women of 2023
Best Cooling Pajamas
The 23 Best Cooling Pajamas of 2023 to Keep You Comfortable All Night
levi's classic jean jacket
How to Wear a Jean Jacket with Every Outfit In Your Closet
Parker Ikat Sleeve Top Curtains Set
The 19 Best Places to Buy Curtains of 2023
Best Black Leggings of 2022
The 12 Best Black Leggings of 2023