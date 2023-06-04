Shopping Reviewers Say This Grout Brush Makes Deep Cleaning 5 Times Easier, and It’s On Sale Right Now It’s just as good as what the pros use. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Instagram Twitter Website Steph Osmanski is an e-commerce and lifestyle writer who writes about health, the planet, and being a woman. Since she began her career in 2013, her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, Parade, Newsweek, Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, and more. Steph lives in New York with her pomsky, Koda and stans the Oxford comma. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 4, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez A good cleaning tool should reduce the need for scrubbing on your hands and knees and speed up the cleaning process, but a great cleaning tool solves a problem. If you’ve ever deep cleaned your home, then you know grout lines and baseboards are definitely problem areas. Both are notoriously stubborn to clean (and keep white!), and unless you want to scour so hard you break a sweat, it’s best to leave those tough-to-clean spots to the professional cleaners. But what if we told you that you could achieve a professional-level of deep cleaning on your own? All it takes is the right gadget, and while we can’t get access to the official cleaning tools the pros get wholesale, the Ittaho Grout Brush With Long Handle is the next best thing. For a limited time, you can score a two-pack for $19. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $23); amazon. Designed to kick up the grime and dust that collects in grout lines and baseboards, the Ittaho Grout Brush includes an extendable handle that can be adjusted anywhere from 19 inches to 53 inches, but you can also detach the brush head and use it on its own. Because it extends so long, it takes less of a toll on your body, a feature that many of the reviewers love. “[It] makes floor grout cleaning a breeze,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “No getting on hands and knees. Just scrub bathroom floor tiles fast and easy.” The same reviewer also noted that they found cleaning success not only in the bathroom, but outdoors, too, adding, “Even outdoor brick cleans easily.” The scrubber has a swivel design that allows you to get into those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies at different angles, which is exactly what most cleaning pros use to achieve that sparkling-clean look. The bristles are V-shaped and stiff, which allows the brush to scrub harder than other fluffier brush heads. In fact, one shopper said, “This scrub brush worked wonderfully to get probably 32 years of dirt and grime off of our tiles and grout.” In addition to the blue option, the set is also available in white and gray for a less conspicuous look, and just a few dollars more at $21. Amazon To buy: $21 (was $25); amazon. Amazon shoppers have awarded the Ittaho Grout Brush nearly 1,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers recommending it for everything from tubs, tiles, and baseboards to showers and other narrow, corner spaces. “It sped up the process [times] 5,” one customer added, commenting that it really “got the dirt out” and that their “floors look great again.” They did note that some areas with “heavy dirt” took two cleanings, however. Add the Ittaho Grout Brush to your array of cleaning gadgets and cut back on the time and effort it takes to deep clean your home. Your hands, knees, and back will thank you for it, and it only costs $19 for a set of two on Amazon right now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off Cut Down on Closet Clutter With This Versatile $7 Purse Hanger That ‘Holds Quite a Bit’