Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer With 4,800+ Five-Star Ratings Will Give Your Eyes ‘a Natural Look’

“A little dab goes a very long way so I know it will last a long time.”

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury is a commerce producer for Dotdash Meredith, a published author, and a freelance writer. His work appears in nationally known publications and websites for Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention.Highlights:Commerce Producer for Dotdash MeredithWork has appeared in Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and PreventionAuthor of two books: Conquering Adversity One Step at a Time and Before and By Now, a collection of poetry
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 04:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you have dark circles or just want to look extra flawless with a hint of contour, under-eye concealer is a makeup essential. It's all about finding the right product and perfecting your application technique when it comes to bidding your bags farewell. Amazon shoppers are raving about the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer, which is in the best-seller concealer category. 

The waterproof concealer is highly pigmented, offering a full-coverage finish to mask dark circles, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and discoloration. It also contains peptides that firm, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Plus, its smooth, creamy, and sweat-proof formula delivers a long-lasting look that won’t budge for up to 24 hours. And it has over 24 shades and ingredients like niacinamide, collagen, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid that won’t break you out. 

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer for Dark Circles, Fine Lines, Redness & Discoloration

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

If you’re experiencing dark circles, we also recommend prepping your under eye area with a color-corrector. "The deeper purple your undereyes are, the more of an orange you'll need to correct," Kelsey Deenihan, bareMinerals global makeup artist ambassador, previously told Real Simple

The It Cosmetics’ formula runs slightly thick, so try to avoid using too much product. Applied lightly, it will blend smoothly, feel weightless, and look natural. To use the product, the brand recommends warming up concealer with your fingers and tapping it lightly onto your skin. You can use this product in many different ways: as a concealer under your eyes, a hyperpigmentation corrector, or as a foundation. 

Amazon reviewers who also struggle with cakey concealers said it makes their makeup look natural with its full-coverage texture. One five-star reviewer said the concealer gives “excellent coverage for dark circles.” Another shopper loves that you only need a tiny amount to apply on the under eyes. They simply stated, “this actually makes the circles disappear in a natural-looking way.” They also added that their “circles vanish with a natural look.” One final shopper, who lives in Florida, shared that they love how “a little dab goes a very long way so I know it will last a long time.”

Shop the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer at Amazon, and don’t be surprised if it becomes your new all-time favorite concealer.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Bar Cart Products Tout
Your Cocktails Will Rival Professionals With These 14 Bar Cart Must-Haves from Amazon, Starting at $7
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Modern Threads 6-Piece Towel Set tout
Even Shoppers Who Don’t Like to Buy Towels Online Are Impressed With This Set That’s on Sale for $22
Related Articles
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
The 10 Best Concealers for Dark Circles of 2023
Best Makeup Primers
The 12 Best Makeup Primers of 2023
bareMinerals complexion rescue tinted moisturizer
The 12 Best Tinted Moisturizers of 2023
permanent-makeup-realsimple-GettyImages-1352346759
Everything You Need to Know About Permanent Makeup
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Oil-Free Foundation Tout
This Viral, Best-Selling Foundation Gives Shoppers an ‘Airbrushed and Flawless' Look, and It’s Just $7
beauty-award-winners-for-2023-realsimple-740-V1
Check Out the Real Simple Beauty Award Winners for 2023
Best Anti-Redness Products
The 20 Best Skincare Products for Redness of 2023
best-foundation-for-mature-skin
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Foundations for Mature Skin
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 12 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023
Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens
Get Summer Ready With These Best-Selling Facial Sunscreens From La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, and More—Starting at $9
Three of the besst tinted sunscreens on a bright yellow background.
The 12 Best Tinted Sunscreens of 2023
how-to-color-correct-undereye-circles: makeup artist applying concealer under a woman's eyes
How to Color Correct Dark Undereye Circles
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer Tout
This Anti-Wrinkle Neutrogena Moisturizer Leaves Skin Feeling ‘Radiant and Healthy,’ and It’s on Sale for $20
under-painting-makeup-natural-look-GettyImages-1287464051
Underpainting Is TikTok's Viral Technique for More Natural-Looking Makeup
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
The 10 Best Full-Coverage Foundations of 2023
best-under-eye-concealer-for-wrinkles: concealer bottles with dropper
Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Best Concealer for Mature Undereyes?