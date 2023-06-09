Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer With 4,800+ Five-Star Ratings Will Give Your Eyes ‘a Natural Look’

Whether you have dark circles or just want to look extra flawless with a hint of contour, under-eye concealer is a makeup essential. It's all about finding the right product and perfecting your application technique when it comes to bidding your bags farewell. Amazon shoppers are raving about the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer, which is in the best-seller concealer category.

The waterproof concealer is highly pigmented, offering a full-coverage finish to mask dark circles, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and discoloration. It also contains peptides that firm, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Plus, its smooth, creamy, and sweat-proof formula delivers a long-lasting look that won’t budge for up to 24 hours. And it has over 24 shades and ingredients like niacinamide, collagen, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid that won’t break you out.

Amazon

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

If you’re experiencing dark circles, we also recommend prepping your under eye area with a color-corrector. "The deeper purple your undereyes are, the more of an orange you'll need to correct," Kelsey Deenihan, bareMinerals global makeup artist ambassador, previously told Real Simple.

The It Cosmetics’ formula runs slightly thick, so try to avoid using too much product. Applied lightly, it will blend smoothly, feel weightless, and look natural. To use the product, the brand recommends warming up concealer with your fingers and tapping it lightly onto your skin. You can use this product in many different ways: as a concealer under your eyes, a hyperpigmentation corrector, or as a foundation.

Amazon reviewers who also struggle with cakey concealers said it makes their makeup look natural with its full-coverage texture. One five-star reviewer said the concealer gives “excellent coverage for dark circles.” Another shopper loves that you only need a tiny amount to apply on the under eyes. They simply stated, “this actually makes the circles disappear in a natural-looking way.” They also added that their “circles vanish with a natural look.” One final shopper, who lives in Florida, shared that they love how “a little dab goes a very long way so I know it will last a long time.”

Shop the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer at Amazon, and don’t be surprised if it becomes your new all-time favorite concealer.