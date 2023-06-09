Shopping Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer With 4,800+ Five-Star Ratings Will Give Your Eyes ‘a Natural Look’ “A little dab goes a very long way so I know it will last a long time.” By Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury is a commerce producer for Dotdash Meredith, a published author, and a freelance writer. His work appears in nationally known publications and websites for Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention.Highlights:Commerce Producer for Dotdash MeredithWork has appeared in Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and PreventionAuthor of two books: Conquering Adversity One Step at a Time and Before and By Now, a collection of poetry Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 04:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Whether you have dark circles or just want to look extra flawless with a hint of contour, under-eye concealer is a makeup essential. It's all about finding the right product and perfecting your application technique when it comes to bidding your bags farewell. Amazon shoppers are raving about the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer, which is in the best-seller concealer category. The waterproof concealer is highly pigmented, offering a full-coverage finish to mask dark circles, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and discoloration. It also contains peptides that firm, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Plus, its smooth, creamy, and sweat-proof formula delivers a long-lasting look that won’t budge for up to 24 hours. And it has over 24 shades and ingredients like niacinamide, collagen, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid that won’t break you out. Amazon To buy: $29; amazon.com. If you’re experiencing dark circles, we also recommend prepping your under eye area with a color-corrector. "The deeper purple your undereyes are, the more of an orange you'll need to correct," Kelsey Deenihan, bareMinerals global makeup artist ambassador, previously told Real Simple. The It Cosmetics’ formula runs slightly thick, so try to avoid using too much product. Applied lightly, it will blend smoothly, feel weightless, and look natural. To use the product, the brand recommends warming up concealer with your fingers and tapping it lightly onto your skin. You can use this product in many different ways: as a concealer under your eyes, a hyperpigmentation corrector, or as a foundation. The 10 Best Concealers for Dark Circles of 2023 Amazon reviewers who also struggle with cakey concealers said it makes their makeup look natural with its full-coverage texture. One five-star reviewer said the concealer gives “excellent coverage for dark circles.” Another shopper loves that you only need a tiny amount to apply on the under eyes. They simply stated, “this actually makes the circles disappear in a natural-looking way.” They also added that their “circles vanish with a natural look.” One final shopper, who lives in Florida, shared that they love how “a little dab goes a very long way so I know it will last a long time.” Shop the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer at Amazon, and don’t be surprised if it becomes your new all-time favorite concealer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Your Cocktails Will Rival Professionals With These 14 Bar Cart Must-Haves from Amazon, Starting at $7 These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer Even Shoppers Who Don’t Like to Buy Towels Online Are Impressed With This Set That’s on Sale for $22