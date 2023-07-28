Is Town-Hunting the New House-Hunting?

Why scoping out your new neighborhood could be more important than house-hunting itself.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Published on July 28, 2023
House for sale
Photo: PM Images/Getty Images

House-hunting can be overwhelming. And it’s easy to get burnt-out, especially when none of your would-be homes meet your expectations. Is there another way? A recent trend in town-hunting before house-hunting is going viral. And it makes a lot of sense.  We talked to the experts about how to feel out the neighborhood or town that best suits you before spending your money on a dream house.

Hannah Malone of Howard Hanna Coach Realtors in Long Island says that location should always be the first thing you think about. 

“When I first sit down with buyer clients, I always want them to think of their non-negotiable items, and the top item is always location. The truth of the matter is that you can always change the look, style, size of your home, but the one thing you cannot change is the location,” says Malone.

And the idea of town-hunting can have some great benefits. Before you scope out potential neighborhoods, here are a few questions to ask yourself. 

What’s Your Vibe? 

“The idea of town-hunting is extremely beneficial, as each town has its own vibe, feeling, and characteristics, so before you even start looking for a house, you need to look for a town!” she says. “Narrowing down one to three locations in which you want to begin your search is essential to having a successful home search without getting overwhelmed.” 

If you really want to find out what a neighborhood is like, take advantage of rental properties, says  Emily Clancy LoPorto, licensed realtor at New York's Serhant. 

“Spending time in the areas you are considering is really the only way to be sure if each location could be a good fit.  With short-term rentals being so readily available now in nearly every area, one idea to consider is to rent for a week/weekend in each town/area you are considering.  Get out and experience life there,” she says. “Is the area well-laid-out?  How are the people?  Are there restaurants and stores where you like to shop?  Are there things to do there that you enjoy?  Go check it out. Test-drive the areas you are considering.” 

Rick Llanos of Coldwell Banker in Los Angeles says the key to learning about a neighborhood is simply getting out there. 

“Walking around and immersing yourself in the neighborhood is the best way to see if it's the right fit for you. Stop for coffee or lunch at a local cafe where you see people congregating, talk to shop owners, stop by the farmers' market (if they have one), walk your dog in the neighborhood, and strike up conversations with resident dog owners,” he says. “Neighbors love to talk about their neighborhoods and will tell you all the good and all the not-so-good of the area.” 

What’s Your Work Situation? 

Think about your commute from home to work (and back again). Are you willing to sacrifice time for the perfect neighborhood? It’s important to know where you stand on the matter. 

“Since the pandemic, we have found that many buyers are not as concerned with proximity to work as in the past.  Maybe realizing that we can work from home has opened the door to other neighborhoods further from their work,” says Kristen Tostado, a licensed realtor also with Coldwell Banker in Los Angeles.”Having to drive into the office once or twice a week with a long commute becomes bearable. We have buyers who are willing to explore many more neighborhoods now that they aren't bound by commuting to work.” 

Are Schools Important?

A great house is nothing if there aren’t decent schools for your kids. 

“When looking for the right town/neighborhood, schools (for those with kids) are a top priority.  In Los Angeles, neighborhoods with good public schools are treasures,” says Tostado. “ Families will pay a premium for a home in a good public school district since the cost of sending a child to a private school has skyrocketed.  They can then put the money they save by using public education into their monthly mortgage and come out ahead in the end.” 

There’s a lot to consider, but if you play your cards right, you’ll end up in a home and town that’s right for you. 

