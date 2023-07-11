Amazon Dropped the Prices of iRobot Roomba Vacuums for Prime Day—Here Are the 3 Best Deals

Robot vacuums help make one of the most cumbersome chores an easy task. With the press of a button, these smart vacuums can suction up pet hair, dirt, dust, and more. And during Amazon Prime Day, which takes place Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, you can score some of the best robot vacuums on sale for up to 48 percent off.

After scouring through all the options on sale, here are the three best deals we found on iRobot Roomba vacuums.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

If you’re looking for the best value, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is our top pick. This easy-to-use robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system that suctions and removes debris from carpet, tile, and hardwood floors. It also comes with an accompanying app that you can use to schedule cleaning times, and you can even pair this vacuum with your smart speaker for added convenience. With a 90 minute run time, it has plenty of battery life to ensure your floor is properly cleaned. We also love that it can sense objects and edges, so you don’t have to worry about it bumping into furniture or falling down stairs. While it doesn’t have as many elaborate features as some other models, it’s an affordable option—especially at 45 percent off.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Robot Vacuum has similar capabilities as the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, but it has a few additional features that make it stand out. It has 10 times more cleaning and suction power, making it ideal for homes with pets or kids. With dual rubber brushes instead of one bristle brush, it can suction up debris and adjust to different surfaces. The included sensors can also detect areas with more dirt, and it will clean those areas more thoroughly. Like a traditional upright vacuum, it can also be programmed to vacuum in straight rows if you like the subtle neat lines that vacuums leave behind on carpet. We also love that if the battery dies while it’s in use, the robot vacuum will return to the port to charge. Once it is completely charged, it will return to the spot it was vacuuming before its battery died to resume cleaning. At 48 percent off during Prime Day, you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Amazon

For those who want to splurge on a robot vacuum that does all the work for you, the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum is the perfect choice. Instead of the round shape that many other models have, this robot vacuum has two squared off corners to help clean around furniture and in room corners. It also has 40 times the suction power of basic iRobot models, making hair and dirt embedded deep in the carpet no match for this vacuum. In addition to scheduling and mapping, you can also create zones for the vacuum if there are spaces you’d like it to avoid cleaning.

There’s also an extra special standout feature with this robot vacuum: If you connect the device to your smart speaker, you can ask it via voice control to clean a mess the moment it happens and the vacuum will get to work. Since it can memorize the layout of your home, it will know exactly where the mess is when commanded. You also don’t have to worry about emptying the debris bin with this model—it empties the debris into a bin on the port, and it can hold up to 60 days worth of detritus. If you want a convenient and customizable robot vacuum, add this robot vacuum to your cart while it’s on sale for $400 off the original price.

