You Can Score $400 Off a Roomba Right Now During Target's Circle Week—but Only for a Few More Days

Published on July 12, 2023

If you’re still searching for deals to shop after Prime Day ends, head over to Target’s Circle Week. The sale event is for members of the Target Circle loyalty program and features markdowns on electronics, home goods, beauty, and fashion from brands including Apple, Dyson, Bissell, Tide, and more. You’ll find discounts up to 50 percent off in store, online, and in the Target app. 

And there’s one major deal that you don’t want to miss out on right now: The iRobot Roomba i6+ is a whopping $400 off during Circle Week. You’ll have to hurry, though, because the sale ends on July 15. You have to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of this iRobot discount, so be sure to sign up here (or log in if you’re already a member) and save the deal to your account before buying.

The robot vacuum maps your home to determine the layout of each room for more efficient cleaning, and it takes your habits into account to develop personalized cleaning schedules. It connects to WiFi, so you can control it via the iRobot Home app or with a voice assistant, such as Amazon Alexa or Google home. The Roomba does all the vacuuming work for you, and you don’t even have to empty it when it’s finished thanks to the automatic dirt disposal feature that empties the device for up to 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Target

With multi-surface brushes, the vacuum can effortlessly transition from rugs to hard floors. The flexible rubber brushes won’t get tangled with hair or fur, and the three-stage cleaning system and High-Efficiency filter traps 99 percent of pet dander, making it ideal for pet owners and people with allergies.

One shopper called the Roomba a “game-changer,” adding, “I do not know how I have survived before using this.” Another five-star reviewer said that they love how they arrive home to clean floors with the vacuum.

You can’t beat this iRobot Roomba i6+ deal—grab the vacuum now for 47 percent off.

