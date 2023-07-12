Home Cleaning You Can Score $400 Off a Roomba Right Now During Target's Circle Week—but Only for a Few More Days Shoppers say it’s a “game-changer.” By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua If you’re still searching for deals to shop after Prime Day ends, head over to Target’s Circle Week. The sale event is for members of the Target Circle loyalty program and features markdowns on electronics, home goods, beauty, and fashion from brands including Apple, Dyson, Bissell, Tide, and more. You’ll find discounts up to 50 percent off in store, online, and in the Target app. And there’s one major deal that you don’t want to miss out on right now: The iRobot Roomba i6+ is a whopping $400 off during Circle Week. You’ll have to hurry, though, because the sale ends on July 15. You have to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of this iRobot discount, so be sure to sign up here (or log in if you’re already a member) and save the deal to your account before buying. The robot vacuum maps your home to determine the layout of each room for more efficient cleaning, and it takes your habits into account to develop personalized cleaning schedules. It connects to WiFi, so you can control it via the iRobot Home app or with a voice assistant, such as Amazon Alexa or Google home. The Roomba does all the vacuuming work for you, and you don’t even have to empty it when it’s finished thanks to the automatic dirt disposal feature that empties the device for up to 60 days. Target Buy on Target $850 $450 With multi-surface brushes, the vacuum can effortlessly transition from rugs to hard floors. The flexible rubber brushes won’t get tangled with hair or fur, and the three-stage cleaning system and High-Efficiency filter traps 99 percent of pet dander, making it ideal for pet owners and people with allergies. Conair Just Launched a New Mini Portable Air Purifier That Will Blend Right Into Your Decor One shopper called the Roomba a “game-changer,” adding, “I do not know how I have survived before using this.” Another five-star reviewer said that they love how they arrive home to clean floors with the vacuum. You can’t beat this iRobot Roomba i6+ deal—grab the vacuum now for 47 percent off. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Clever Item Keeps Your Fridge Organized and Extends the Life of Your Produce We Found the Best Tech Deals on Everything From Smart Home Devices to TVs, Starting at $17 The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year