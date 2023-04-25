You Can Save Nearly $100 on the Robot Vacuum We Named Our ‘Best Overall’ Pick After Rigorous Testing

Snag the Roomba 694 while it’s 35 percent off.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Photo:

Amazon

While it’s time to stock up on spring cleaning essentials, some chores are year-round tasks, like vacuuming. The good news is, you can actually take the thought and manual labor out of it by getting a robot vacuum—and yes, it’s worth the splurge. 

That said, snagging a robot vacuum on sale makes the investment even more worth it, and the best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 is currently 35 percent (almost $100!) off. Did we mention we rated this particular model the “Best Overall” pick in our recent testing of 31 of the most popular robot vacuum cleaners?

Ideal for those who want an everyday vacuum that’ll effectively lift dirt and hair, the Roomba 694 is a simple-to-use vacuum cleaner. We found that the Roomba 600 series works well as an everyday cleaner because of its two counter-rotating brush rolls, which many robot vacuums in the same affordable price range do not have.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $179 (was $275); amazon.com.

We tested the vacuum against sand, hair, and cereal—all of which the robot picked up from the floor efficiently. A good combatant against everyday messes, the robot travels around your space picking up crumbs and travels back to its dock when the battery gets low—which happens after about 90 minutes. We found that the robot had no trouble finding its dock and rarely got stuck. It also maneuvered around furniture and chair legs well. 

The smart vacuum connects to your WiFi network and you can use the iRobot Home App for easy control with scheduling and turning the cleaner on or off. It also connects to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for quick voice commands.

A quick tip—to help keep the robot vacuum running at peak performance, we recommend cleaning the cleaner’s brushes about once a month, since hair can build up over time. 

For a limited time, get the iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for 35 percent off—a whopping $96 discount—at Amazon, and keep your floors clean without having to lift a finger again.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Best Amazon April Deals Tout
These Are the 30 Best Amazon Deals for Every Part Of Your Home This Month—Up to 68% Off
Birdies tassle limited edition sneaker TOUT
Hurry! Snag This Limited Edition Tasseled Version of Birdies' Best-Selling Sneaker Before It Sells Out
TRAVEL BELT BAG
This Surprisingly Spacious On-Sale Belt Bag Kept Me Calm, Cool, and Hands-Free Through a Recent Flight
Related Articles
Robot Vacuum Testing With Badge
We Tested 31 of the Best Robot Vacuums, and These 9 Models Are Actually Worth Buying
Spring Cleaning Finds Tout
Hold on: Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and More Spring Cleaning Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Self-Charging Vacuum Sale TOUT
Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop With ‘Incredible Suction’ Is $560 Off at Amazon
Three of the best upright vacuum cleaners on a wood floor with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 8 Best Upright Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Tout
This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a ‘Little Gem,’ According to Shoppers—and It’s $520 Off
Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 9 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This Robot Vacuum Cleaner With 7,300+ Five-Star Ratings Leaves Floors ‘Sparkling Clean’—and It’s 66% Off at Amazon
Vacuum One-Off Deal TOU
Run, Don’t Walk—This Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call ‘Agile’ Is Nearly $400 Off at Amazon
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum tout
This Best-Selling Shark Vacuum Has The ‘Absolute Best Suction Power’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon
A robot vacuum on a colorful rug
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Carpets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the best vacuums set up next to each other in a living space.
The 12 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Shark Robo Vacuum Walmart Deal TOUT
Deal Alert! This Popular Shark Robot Vacuum Is Now $300 Off Only at Walmart
Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors
The 5 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, According to Our Tests
Best Robot Mops of 2023
The 7 Best Robot Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Amazon Easter Weekend Deals Tout
The 81 Best Amazon Deals on Patio Furniture, Spring Fashion, and More This Easter Weekend
The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair Tested by Real Simple
The 9 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed