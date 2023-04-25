You Can Save Nearly $100 on the Robot Vacuum We Named Our ‘Best Overall’ Pick After Rigorous Testing

While it’s time to stock up on spring cleaning essentials, some chores are year-round tasks, like vacuuming. The good news is, you can actually take the thought and manual labor out of it by getting a robot vacuum—and yes, it’s worth the splurge.

That said, snagging a robot vacuum on sale makes the investment even more worth it, and the best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 is currently 35 percent (almost $100!) off. Did we mention we rated this particular model the “Best Overall” pick in our recent testing of 31 of the most popular robot vacuum cleaners?

Ideal for those who want an everyday vacuum that’ll effectively lift dirt and hair, the Roomba 694 is a simple-to-use vacuum cleaner. We found that the Roomba 600 series works well as an everyday cleaner because of its two counter-rotating brush rolls, which many robot vacuums in the same affordable price range do not have.

Amazon

To buy: $179 (was $275); amazon.com.

We tested the vacuum against sand, hair, and cereal—all of which the robot picked up from the floor efficiently. A good combatant against everyday messes, the robot travels around your space picking up crumbs and travels back to its dock when the battery gets low—which happens after about 90 minutes. We found that the robot had no trouble finding its dock and rarely got stuck. It also maneuvered around furniture and chair legs well.

The smart vacuum connects to your WiFi network and you can use the iRobot Home App for easy control with scheduling and turning the cleaner on or off. It also connects to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for quick voice commands.

A quick tip—to help keep the robot vacuum running at peak performance, we recommend cleaning the cleaner’s brushes about once a month, since hair can build up over time.

For a limited time, get the iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for 35 percent off—a whopping $96 discount—at Amazon, and keep your floors clean without having to lift a finger again.

