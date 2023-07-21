The Time-Saving iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Shoppers Call One of Their ‘Best Amazon Purchases’ Is $140 Off

The time to change the way you vacuum your floors is now. Several iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are currently on sale at Amazon—but we found the one robotic option that’s earned thousands of five-star ratings and has the steepest discount right now.

Robotic vacuums are the biggest time-saver because they clean up your space, so you don’t have to. And while most vacuums of this caliber are generally on the expensive side, you can pick them up on a budget when they go on sale. If you’re looking for an impressive option at an affordable price, you have to scoop up the iRobot Roomba 671 while it’s 40 percent off on Amazon. Pssst: That’s saving you $140!

iRobot Roomba 671

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba is equipped to pick up dirt, spilled cereal, chip crumbs, pet hair, your hair—the list goes on and on. That’s because it uses a combination of powerful suction and durable side brushes that pull in all the dust and grime left of your floors. Yes, that includes debris hiding in corners, along baseboards, and the like.

While some robot vacuums are ideal primarily for hard floor surfaces, this Roomba is great for both tiles and woods as well as most carpeting. It’s designed with a small brush underneath that digs into your carpet’s fibers to flick up unsuspecting junk lingering in higher-pile rugs.

This pick also has smart sensors that can detect areas littered with dirt, like by your front door or in the mud room, so it can spend more time tackling that section. The Roomba is also able to evaluate its cleaning path, avoiding furniture legs and decor at the same time. This pick even has a drop sensor that prevents the Roomba from tumbling down stairs.

You can set the vacuum in motion by pressing the Clean button on the top of the device, or use your phone to get it going at a moment’s notice. However, if you like consistent cleaning, you can certainly schedule the Roomba to come out every day or every two days. This way, when you return home after a long day, cleaning is one less thing to take care of.

The iRobot Roomba has more than 2,300 five-star ratings on Amazon right now from shoppers who love it. One person even declared, “This has been one of my best Amazon purchases.”

A pet owner who is now a fan wrote, “We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of dog hair that it collects from our yellow Labrador along with the small rocks that regularly get tracked in the house.” They added, “It works very well on our bedroom carpeting, but not at all on the longer shag area rugs, which is what we expected.”

Another reviewer who also gave the Roomba a perfect rating wrote, “I leave and come back to clean floors.” They continued, “I set [the] Roomba to go off once daily while at work or out, and I return to really tidy floors.” Although they note you have to neaten up so the vacuum doesn’t suck up items on the floor, the shopper confirms it’s worth it.

Now’s the time to upgrade your cleaning toolbox with the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum while it’s on sale at Amazon.