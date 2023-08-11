Score This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum for $155 Off While It’s at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

Major sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day only come every so often, bringing major deals to shoppers for a limited time. But every once in a while, rare discounts on popular household products magically appear on sale. Now is one of those special occasions, because the best-selling iRobot Roomba Vacuum is marked down to its lowest price ever.

Treat yourself to the iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Vacuum while it's up to 42 percent off at Amazon. The robot vacuum eliminates hair, dirt, and debris from your hard floors and carpet without you having to break out a bulky upright floor cleaner—or manually push it around. Its self-cleaning technology does the dirty work for you so you can easily check off one more thing from your running list of to-dos. As one shopper said, “This vacuum does an amazing job and saves valuable time.”

Amazon

The robot vacuum comes with two different kinds of brushes to effectively sweep every nook and cranny in your home. The updated Roomba model comes with stronger suction power to clean up after pets and kids, along with other big messes. It also has a longer battery life to clean your home in one-run. Another reviewer wrote, “It never gets stuck, does a great job on the rugs, and works in such an orderly fashion that it never misses places either.” They even called it “the most fantastic thing since sliced bread.”

Whether you’re at home relaxing or at the office working, the iRobot Roomba can vacuum your floors just the same. By downloading the app on your phone or pairing it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device, you can create a set schedule and map of your home for the vacuum. The vacuum also has built-in smart features that make sure it avoids running into furniture or missing certain spots. “I love knowing that my floor is being cleaned even when I’m not at home,” wrote a customer. “The Roomba is connected to my WiFi and I use the app on my phone to start the cleaning. From anywhere I am!

The best-selling robot vacuum has earned more than 8,400 five-star ratings, with several reviewers raving about its ability to pick up a range of messes and areas. One shopper wrote, “It cleans under everything: beds, dressers, night tables, chairs, etc. [It] reaches places we rarely normally vacuum.” They even shared that they had to “clean the bin twice” during their first use “because of all the hidden dust bunnies it found.”

Another said, “This product is a time saver; I set it to go automatically three times a week and it gets everything! My wood, tile, and carpets look just awesome!” adding that it saves them “hours of cleaning” on a weekly basis. A final shopper who bought the vacuum as a gift for their mother called it “a hit” and added, “It cleans better than our normal vacuum—picks up much more hair, dirt, and dust.”

Step up your cleaning game with the iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Vacuum while it’s on sale at Amazon at it’s biggest discount so far, or continue scrolling to see even more robot vacuum picks.

