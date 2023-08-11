Home Cleaning Score This Best-Selling Roomba Robot Vacuum for $155 Off While It’s at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon It’s currently 42 percent off, but only for a limited time. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Major sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day only come every so often, bringing major deals to shoppers for a limited time. But every once in a while, rare discounts on popular household products magically appear on sale. Now is one of those special occasions, because the best-selling iRobot Roomba Vacuum is marked down to its lowest price ever. Treat yourself to the iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Vacuum while it's up to 42 percent off at Amazon. The robot vacuum eliminates hair, dirt, and debris from your hard floors and carpet without you having to break out a bulky upright floor cleaner—or manually push it around. Its self-cleaning technology does the dirty work for you so you can easily check off one more thing from your running list of to-dos. As one shopper said, “This vacuum does an amazing job and saves valuable time.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $365 $210 The robot vacuum comes with two different kinds of brushes to effectively sweep every nook and cranny in your home. The updated Roomba model comes with stronger suction power to clean up after pets and kids, along with other big messes. It also has a longer battery life to clean your home in one-run. Another reviewer wrote, “It never gets stuck, does a great job on the rugs, and works in such an orderly fashion that it never misses places either.” They even called it “the most fantastic thing since sliced bread.” Even ‘Days of Scrubbing’ Are Made Easy and Painless With This Clever $30 Power Scrubber Kit Whether you’re at home relaxing or at the office working, the iRobot Roomba can vacuum your floors just the same. By downloading the app on your phone or pairing it with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device, you can create a set schedule and map of your home for the vacuum. The vacuum also has built-in smart features that make sure it avoids running into furniture or missing certain spots. “I love knowing that my floor is being cleaned even when I’m not at home,” wrote a customer. “The Roomba is connected to my WiFi and I use the app on my phone to start the cleaning. From anywhere I am! The best-selling robot vacuum has earned more than 8,400 five-star ratings, with several reviewers raving about its ability to pick up a range of messes and areas. One shopper wrote, “It cleans under everything: beds, dressers, night tables, chairs, etc. [It] reaches places we rarely normally vacuum.” They even shared that they had to “clean the bin twice” during their first use “because of all the hidden dust bunnies it found.” Another said, “This product is a time saver; I set it to go automatically three times a week and it gets everything! My wood, tile, and carpets look just awesome!” adding that it saves them “hours of cleaning” on a weekly basis. A final shopper who bought the vacuum as a gift for their mother called it “a hit” and added, “It cleans better than our normal vacuum—picks up much more hair, dirt, and dust.” Step up your cleaning game with the iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Vacuum while it’s on sale at Amazon at it’s biggest discount so far, or continue scrolling to see even more robot vacuum picks. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $600 $330 Eufy Robovac 11S Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $180 iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $275 $250 Lefant M210-Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $340 $110 Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Mop and Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $205 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now Shoppers Are Tossing Their Cling Wrap for This $16 Set of Super Stretchy and Reusable Silicone Lids