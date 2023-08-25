The Popular iRobot Robot Mop Amazon Shoppers Say Saves Them ‘Tons of Time’ Is Quietly $150 Off

Grab it while it’s on sale for a limited time.

Published on August 25, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Vacuuming is an important part of keeping your place tidy, but there’s often underlying spills or stains that require a deeper cleaning. If you’re pressed for time or need an easier way to clean without scrubbing tirelessly, look no further. This popular iRobot floor cleaner does the dirty work without you ever lifting a finger— and it’s quietly $150 off right now. 

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop is now on sale for $300 at Amazon. Whether you’re a parent, pet owner, or just prone to sticky messes, the smart mop can rid your hardwood and tile floors of  gunk with its automatic spray jet and attachable mopping pad. Shoppers even call it “the best robot you can get” and a “game-changer for cleaning.” 

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

Amazon

The robot mop can clean your entire home in one go, saving shoppers “tons of time.” It’s designed to clean in rows to ensure every spot is covered and has sensors to spray more solution on tougher stains like kitchen grease or spilled juice. It will even go over those areas several times to make sure your floors are “always squeaky clean.”

You can use the app or pair the mop with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device to create a routine schedule and map out areas you want it to clean. And thanks to its built-in navigation system, you don’t have to worry about the mop getting stuck under furniture or running into objects. When the mop is finished cleaning, it will head back to dock to recharge for its next use. Several reviewers have dubbed the cleaning gadget a “huge timesaver” and credited it with saving them “hours of labor.”

With more than 4,900 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise that the floor cleaner is a popular choice among many customers. One shopper wrote that it leaves “floors clean and shiny” and another added that it’s “so much easier than using a bucket and mop.” 

One last shopper who is a parent to four children wrote, “This thing made my floors look and feel so much better” and continued to say,“What a big job lifted off your shoulders.” 

Grab the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop while it’s 34 percent off at Amazon, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted robot floor cleaners at Amazon.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner 

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa

Amazon

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vacuum

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon SHARK RV2620WD AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Matrix Clean Navigation

Amazon

Tikom 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo 2 in 1, 4500Pa Strong Suction, G8000 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon
