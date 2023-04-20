12 Internet-Famous Spring Beauty Products With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Under $25 at Amazon

Step up your self-care routine for as low as $5.

Published on April 20, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Spring weather can be a confusing time, not only for your allergies and closet space, but also for your beauty and skincare routine. The transition between seasons can have you still suffering from dry skin, or already breaking out the sunscreen. No matter where you may fall, these popular finds under $25 are here to help. 

With a wide range of the latest viral beauty products, Amazon’s Internet-Famous Section has so many great picks with thousands of five-star ratings. Get ready to step up your routine with serums, masks and other beauty products from well-known brands like CeraVe, Laneige, L’Oreal, and more—starting at just $5. 

Spring Beauty Products Under $25

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

Amazon

To buy: $18; amazon.com.

Leave dry, flaky skin behind and say hello to dewy, fresh skin this Spring. With more than 76,100 five-star ratings, this daily moisturizing lotion from Cerave has become a household name for many Amazon shoppers. The lightweight cream can be applied all over, from your face to your toes, leaving your skin smooth to the touch. Its versatile formula is great for all different kinds of skin, from sensitive, to oily, without leaving any grease behind. The lotion uses hyaluronic acid and three different kinds of ceramides to help hydrate and repair your skin. 

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original

Amazon

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

There’s nothing worse than a stubborn break-out that suddenly appears out of thin air. Enter: these best-selling spot stickers that magically treat acne overnight. The Mighty Patch has secured more than 88,900 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it “works wonders” on all different kinds of skin, so long as the pimple is closer to the surface. Others say it lets them “wake-up in the morning pimple free.” Forget the at-home remedies you’ve tried over the years and let this product do the work for you. All you have to do is apply the sticky patch to the spot you want to treat before bed (or during the day) and remove it when you wake up or after a few hours. The result? Blemish-free skin you’re sure to love. 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

To buy: $24; amazon.com.


Finally, a sleeping mask for your lips! The popular product will leave your lips feeling hydrated and fuller than ever before thanks to the lavish balm made of vitamin C, coconut oil and other antioxidants. The Laneige lip mask can be used on any kind of skin, and can remain on your lips for up to eight hours after applying. The thick mask’s nourishing formula will leave your lips feeling instantly moisturized, so you can say goodbye to chapped lips for good. Plus, there are six yummy flavors to choose from, so you can collect one or all of them to try. 

COSTICA Makeup Sponge Set Blender, Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender Flawless for Liquid

Amazon

To buy: $6; amazon.com.

If your current make-up sponges and brushes just aren’t providing the results you want, look no further than this trending sponge blender set. The base layers of applying makeup set the foundation (literally) of your look, so it’s important to have a tool that can easily blend and contour your makeup. These beauty sponges can be used with wet concealer or dry powder; just gently pat and apply and provide an effortless final look. 

Looking for even more famous beauty products under $25 to try this spring? Keep scrolling for other fabulous finds at Amazon. 

MAYBELLINE LIFTER GLOSS HEAT

Amazon

To buy: $8 (was $10); amazon.com.

Sun Bum Original SPF 15 Sunscreen Lotion | Vegan and Reef Friendly (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen with Vitamin E | 8 oz

Amazon

To buy: $19; amazon.com.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $33); amazon.com.

Face Roller by Revlon

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Patchology Eye Gels Patch (5 Pairs) - Natural Eye Patches

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Mascara

Amazon

To buy: $5; amazon.com.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Aloe

Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue, Extreme Hold Eyebrow Gel - Clear

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

I Finally Can Get an All-Over Even Glow Thanks to These Sunless Self-Tanning Drops That Work While I Sleep TOUT
I Can Finally Get an All-Over, Even Glow Thanks to These Sunless Self-Tanning Drops That Work While I Sleep
Flowy Spring Outlet Dress Deals
Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off
Maxi dress sale TOUT
Shoppers Say They ‘Get Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Comfy Maxi Dress That's 31% Off Right Now
