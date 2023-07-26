Home This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More Including several discounted finds up to 44 percent off. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Summer days are continuing to heat up, and as temperatures rise, it’s important to stay cool from the comfort of your home. Cranking down the air conditioner can be costly, so we’ve gathered a list of popular fans and air purifiers to help you relax indoors. The best part? They start at just $13. Amazon’s Indoor Cooling Home Section offers a variety of warm-weather essentials under $100 to keep you sweat free inside. Including tower, window, ceiling, desk, and oscillating fans from brands like Black + Decker, Vornado, Holmes and more. Plus, score air purifiers from Bissell and Instant to even further cool and purify your air. Indoor Cooling Essentials Under $100 at Amazon Black+Decker Stand Fan, $40 Bissell Myair Air Purifier, $69 with coupon (was $93) Holmes Digital Window Fan, $39 (was $50) Vornado Vfan Mini Modern Vintage Air Circulator, $40 Simple Deluxe Industrial Wall Fan, $93 Westinghouse Lighting Indoor Ceiling Fan, $90 Holmes Mini Heritage Desk Fan, $13 Instant Air Purifier, $84 (was $150) Dreo Tower Fan Cruiser Pro T1, $90 Amazon Basics Oscillating Fan, $54 Tracked-In Dirt, Wine Spills, and Pet Accidents Are No Match for Bissell’s $100 Spot Carpet Cleaner The best-selling Black+Decker Stand Fan with more than 13,900 five-star ratings works “better than AC,” per shoppers. The adjustable fan is perfect to place in your living room, bedroom, or sunroom. It comes with a remote control to easily change its three speed settings (low, medium, and high) and oscillating feature. Plus, the fan comes with an energy-saving automatic timer that turns off after a little over seven hours of use. Raise the fan’s height as needed from just under 23 inches up to 49 inches, and choose any preferred angle to tilt the top of the fan. Black+Decker Stand Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Summer calls for lots of time in and out of your home. To make sure your air stays clean and cool, opt for this Bissell Air Purifier that’s on sale for $69 thanks to an on-page coupon. Bonfires, pets, and outdoor debris can lead to an influx of smoke, dander, and dirt, but the air purifier uses a 3-in-1 filter to swap out these particles with clean air. One shopper who was affected by the recent wildfires wrote, “Definitely noticed a difference when the forest fire smoke hit.” Choose from three different fan settings to increase the speed: Sleep, Low, and High. And place the compact device in a smaller space such as your bedroom nightstand or living room table. Bissell Myair Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $93 $75 For a powerful gust of continued airflow throughout your living space, try this discounted Holmes Digital Window Fan. The dual fan works with most types of sliding windows and also comes with adjustable side panels to make sure there are no gaps. Just plug it into the nearest outlet and choose from 60 to 80 degree fahrenheit temperature settings, and a low or high fan speed. The fan is also built with a water-resistant motor so you don’t have to worry about leaving it up in case of inclement weather. One shopper who has had it for five years now wrote, “used it during every summer. Best window fan ever.” Holmes Digital Window Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $39 Continue scrolling to find additional indoor cooling home essentials under $100, or head on over to Amazon to see even more popular home finds. Vornado Vfan Mini Modern Vintage Air Circulator Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Simple Deluxe Industrial Wall Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $93 Westinghouse Lighting Indoor Ceiling Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 Holmes Mini Heritage Desk Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 Instant Air Purifier Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $84 Dreo Tower Fan Cruiser Pro T1 Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 Amazon Basics Oscillating Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 Honeywell Ocean Breeze Indoor Ceiling Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $64 Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan Amazon Buy on Amazon $68 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50 Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20