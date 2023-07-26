This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More

Summer days are continuing to heat up, and as temperatures rise, it’s important to stay cool from the comfort of your home. Cranking down the air conditioner can be costly, so we’ve gathered a list of popular fans and air purifiers to help you relax indoors. The best part? They start at just $13.

Amazon’s Indoor Cooling Home Section offers a variety of warm-weather essentials under $100 to keep you sweat free inside. Including tower, window, ceiling, desk, and oscillating fans from brands like Black + Decker, Vornado, Holmes and more. Plus, score air purifiers from Bissell and Instant to even further cool and purify your air.

Indoor Cooling Essentials Under $100 at Amazon

The best-selling Black+Decker Stand Fan with more than 13,900 five-star ratings works “better than AC,” per shoppers. The adjustable fan is perfect to place in your living room, bedroom, or sunroom. It comes with a remote control to easily change its three speed settings (low, medium, and high) and oscillating feature. Plus, the fan comes with an energy-saving automatic timer that turns off after a little over seven hours of use. Raise the fan’s height as needed from just under 23 inches up to 49 inches, and choose any preferred angle to tilt the top of the fan.

Black+Decker Stand Fan

Amazon

Summer calls for lots of time in and out of your home. To make sure your air stays clean and cool, opt for this Bissell Air Purifier that’s on sale for $69 thanks to an on-page coupon. Bonfires, pets, and outdoor debris can lead to an influx of smoke, dander, and dirt, but the air purifier uses a 3-in-1 filter to swap out these particles with clean air. One shopper who was affected by the recent wildfires wrote, “Definitely noticed a difference when the forest fire smoke hit.” Choose from three different fan settings to increase the speed: Sleep, Low, and High. And place the compact device in a smaller space such as your bedroom nightstand or living room table.

Bissell Myair Air Purifier

Amazon

For a powerful gust of continued airflow throughout your living space, try this discounted Holmes Digital Window Fan. The dual fan works with most types of sliding windows and also comes with adjustable side panels to make sure there are no gaps. Just plug it into the nearest outlet and choose from 60 to 80 degree fahrenheit temperature settings, and a low or high fan speed. The fan is also built with a water-resistant motor so you don’t have to worry about leaving it up in case of inclement weather. One shopper who has had it for five years now wrote, “used it during every summer. Best window fan ever.”

Holmes Digital Window Fan

Amazon

Continue scrolling to find additional indoor cooling home essentials under $100, or head on over to Amazon to see even more popular home finds.

