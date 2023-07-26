This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More

Including several discounted finds up to 44 percent off.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cooling Home Section Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Summer days are continuing to heat up, and as temperatures rise, it’s important to stay cool from the comfort of your home. Cranking down the air conditioner can be costly, so we’ve gathered a list of popular fans and air purifiers to help you relax indoors. The best part? They start at just $13. 

Amazon’s Indoor Cooling Home Section offers a variety of warm-weather essentials under $100 to keep you sweat free inside. Including tower, window, ceiling, desk, and oscillating fans from brands like Black + Decker, Vornado, Holmes and more. Plus, score air purifiers from Bissell and Instant to even further cool and purify your air. 

Indoor Cooling Essentials Under $100 at Amazon

The best-selling Black+Decker Stand Fan with more than 13,900 five-star ratings works “better than AC,” per shoppers. The adjustable fan is perfect to place in your living room, bedroom, or sunroom. It comes with a remote control to easily change its three speed settings (low, medium, and high) and oscillating feature. Plus, the fan comes with an energy-saving automatic timer that turns off after a little over seven hours of use. Raise the fan’s height as needed from just under 23 inches up to 49 inches, and choose any preferred angle to tilt the top of the fan. 

Black+Decker Stand Fan

Amazon BLACK+DECKER 16" Stand Fan with Remote

Amazon

Summer calls for lots of time in and out of your home. To make sure your air stays clean and cool, opt for this Bissell Air Purifier that’s on sale for $69 thanks to an on-page coupon. Bonfires, pets, and outdoor debris can lead to an influx of smoke, dander, and dirt, but the air purifier uses a 3-in-1 filter to swap out these particles with clean air. One shopper who was affected by the recent wildfires wrote, “Definitely noticed a difference when the forest fire smoke hit.” Choose from three different fan settings to increase the speed: Sleep, Low, and High. And place the compact device in a smaller space such as your bedroom nightstand or living room table. 

Bissell Myair Air Purifier 

Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier

Amazon

For a powerful gust of continued airflow throughout your living space, try this discounted Holmes Digital Window Fan. The dual fan works with most types of sliding windows and also comes with adjustable side panels to make sure there are no gaps. Just plug it into the nearest outlet and choose from 60 to 80 degree fahrenheit temperature settings, and a low or high fan speed. The fan is also built with a water-resistant motor so you don’t have to worry about leaving it up in case of inclement weather. One shopper who has had it for five years now wrote, “used it during every summer. Best window fan ever.” 

Holmes Digital Window Fan

Amazon HOLMES Dual Blade Digital Window Fan with Programmable Thermostat Control

Amazon

Continue scrolling to find additional indoor cooling home essentials under $100, or head on over to Amazon to see even more popular home finds

Vornado Vfan Mini Modern Vintage Air Circulator 

Amazon Vornado VFAN Mini Modern Personal Vintage Air Circulator Fan

Amazon

Simple Deluxe Industrial Wall Fan

Amazon Simple Deluxe 24 Inch Industrial Wall Mount 3 Speed Commercial Ventilation Metal Fan

Amazon

Westinghouse Lighting Indoor Ceiling Fan

Amazon Westinghouse Lighting Westinghouse 7861400 Industrial 56-Inch Three Indoor Ceiling Fan

Amazon

Holmes Mini Heritage Desk Fan

Amazon HOLMES 4" Mini Heritage Desk Fan, USB-Powered

Amazon

Instant Air Purifier

Amazon Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier, From the Makers of Instant Pot with Plasma Ion Technology for Rooms up to 630ft2

Amazon

Dreo Tower Fan Cruiser Pro T1

Amazon Dreo Tower Fan 42 Inch, Cruiser Pro T1 Quiet Oscillating Bladeless Fan with Remote, 6 Speeds, 4 Modes, LED Display, 12H Timer, Black Floor Standing Fan

Amazon

Amazon Basics Oscillating Fan

Amazon Basics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan with Remote

Amazon

Honeywell Ocean Breeze Indoor Ceiling Fan

Amazon Honeywell Ceiling Fans Ocean Breeze, 30 Inch Modern Indoor LED Ceiling Fan with Light, Pull Chain, Dual Mounting Options, Dual Finish Blades, Reversible Motor - Model 50600-01

Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan 

Amazon Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, Remote Control, Timer, 4 Quiet Speeds, 38" T38400

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Tout
Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Related Articles
One-Off: Vornado Fan Deal Tout
Hurry! The Powerful Fan That Kept Us Cool During Testing Is 32% Off Right Now, but Only for a Few More Hours
Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid 5 Cup Food Chopper with Extra Work Bowl adidas Women's Loungewear Essentials High-Waisted Logo Leggings
We Found 54 of the Best Amazon Outlet Prime Day Deals for You to Shop, From Fire Pits to Air Purifiers
Amazon Prime Day JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Wearable Neck Fan a ‘Summer Lifesaver,’ and You Can Grab It for Up to 40% Off
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Prime Day Cooling Fan Tout
The Best-Selling Box Fan That Keeps Shoppers Cool During ‘Hot Southern Summers’ Is on Sale This Fourth of July
Levoit Air Purifier One-Off Tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Felt the Difference in Minutes’ With Levoit’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, and It’s Still on Sale
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Real Simple Tested: Fans
The 10 Best Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Dyson Purifier Cool
Hurry! The Popular Dyson Cooling and Purifying Hybrid Fan Is Currently $150 Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Amazon Prime Day Thrasio and Perch Deals Tout
These 15 Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 869,000+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Up to 61% Off
Best Air Purifiers of 2023
The 15 Best Air Purifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Tested Products Roundup Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on All Our Favorite Real Simple-Tested Products
black decker portable air conditioner on a colored pattern background
The 5 Best Portable Air Conditioners of 2023
One of the product testers testing out one of the best tower fans.
The 5 Best Tower Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed