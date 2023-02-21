Whoa! This $200 Handheld Vacuum That ‘Works Well' on Pet Hair Is 75% Off at Amazon

It’s only $50 right now.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 06:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Handheld Vacuum Cordless Upgrade 9000PA
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

As much as we love decorating our spaces, keeping them tidy is just as crucial to creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere in our homes. The task can feel overwhelming at times when the laundry’s piled up, the dog’s barking, and dinner isn’t yet made—and you still haven’t finished working by 7 p.m. Luckily, small and steady habits can keep the clutter and mess from accumulating, like running a quick handheld vacuum cleaner over crumbs and debris as you see them. The method? An easy-to-use cordless handheld vacuum cleaner like this much-loved version from Amazon, available today for a whopping 75 percent off.

Priced at only $50 right now, the Iminso Handheld Cordless Vacuum has a staggering 30-minute run time before needing a charge, plus a 3H fast base charging capability that takes only three hours to fully charge, making it a helpful contributor to your tidiness. Its powerful suction is more than twice the force of a normal vacuum cleaner, meaning that although the device is small and gets into hard-to-reach places, it packs a punch. Two built-in LED lights also ensure that you’re able to clean dark corners, spots in the car, and other areas that may be hard to see as well.

Handheld Vacuum Cordless Upgrade 9000PA

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $200); amazon.com.

This handy cordless vacuum also has a large capacity transparent dust bin, "one button dusting" design, and easy emptying for a practically effortless clean. Reviewers also note it “works well” on pet hair, making it an instant add-to-cart for shoppers looking to control the shed without having to whip out their plug-in tank of a vacuum cleaner. While prices are slashed this significantly, it could also be an excellent time to snag this handheld for car use, channeling that “new car feeling” everyday with minimal effort.

Act now to buy the Iminso Handheld Cordless Vacuum at Amazon while it’s only $50. This 75 percent discount will surely be gone—or sold out—quickly.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Car Vacuums
The 5 Best Car Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum Tout
The Wildly Popular Robot Vacuum Over 6,200 Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is 44% Off for Presidents’ Day
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Presidents’ Day Sale
kb-digital-issue-These-11-Appliances-Are-the-Future-of-Cleaning
The Future of Cleaning: It's Time to Pick Out Your Robot
Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum
These Are the 25 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals to Shop on Amazon Before the Sale Ends
The Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, Tested in Our Lab
The 10 Best Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Vacuums
The 13 Best Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
two cordless vacuums
The 5 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Usually-$600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Now 75% Off at Amazon—but Only for a Few More Hours
Best Cordless Vacuums
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum
Robot, Upright, and Stick Vacuums Are Up to 82% Off a Day Before Black Friday at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
You Can Grab This Stick Vacuum That ‘Packs Some Power’ for $350 Off Ahead of Black Friday
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Our Shopping Editor Swears by This Mini Handheld Vacuum That’s 40% Off Until Midnight
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss