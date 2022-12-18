Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $28 Ilia Mascara Makes It Look Like They're Wearing Lash Extensions

The natural formula is gentle enough for sensitive eyes, too.

Published on December 18, 2022

Finding the perfect mascara is a process. There are so many different types, from volumizing to lengthening and beyond, and you have to try out at least a few before finding one that truly works for you. If you’re still searching for your favorite, try Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara. It lifts, lengthens, curls, and volumizes to give you lashes that are so long and full, they almost look like falsies. One shopper even said, “I often get asked if I have lash extensions, and I do not—it is simply the magic of this mascara!!” 

The Limitless Lash Mascara is made with 100 percent natural dyes and 99 percent naturally-derived ingredients, and it’s cruelty-free. The formula contains moisturizing ingredients like organic bee and carnauba waxes and shea butter, so it won’t dry out your lashes, either. Plus, it’s been tested by ophthalmologists to ensure it’s gentle enough for sensitive eyes. And it’s just $28—more than drugstore brands, but still on the affordable side of things—meaning you don’t have to spend a ton to achieve your best lashes ever.

Limitless Lash Mascara

Ilia Beauty

To buy: $28; iliabeauty.com.

The formula is lightweight, buildable, and flake-free, and it doesn’t run even if you wear it all day long. There’s no need to “scrub [your] eyes raw” (as one reviewer put it) to get all the mascara off because it can be easily removed with water. Another reviewer commented that it doesn't leave “raccoon eyes” when taking it off. And though it can be removed with water, it’s still water-resistant to prevent smudging throughout the day. 

The brand’s patented dual-sided mascara brush helps you coat every single lash. The shorter side curls and adds volume, while the longer side lifts, lengthens, and separates lashes. One shopper said, “I have a really hard time finding mascara that can separate and curl my lashes, and this mascara wand applicator head was able to do that.”

If your lashes need a bit of a boost, check out Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara. For $28, it might just help you achieve the long, voluminous lashes of your dreams. 

