Ilia's Sitewide Sale Is Filled With Best-Selling and Editor-Loved Minimalist Beauty and Skincare for Summer

Creating a no-fuss beauty regimen sounds a lot harder than it is—especially when we have skincare-infused makeup in our kits. And no brand achieves the perfect balance quite like editor-loved Ilia Beauty. Plenty of Ilia's fortifying beauty formulas double as skincare, so you can feel good about the makeup you wear on your face.

However, as the ultimate aspiration for minimal effort yet effective beauty treatments, it will cost a pretty penny. That's why we always stay alert for rare sales, and Ilia's Friends and Family sale has finally arrived. Usher in summer with high-quality beauty favorites that our editors can't get enough of for less.

You can save 20 percent sitewide on orders of $75 or more by using code THEBIGONE at checkout, but you should hurry. Ilia's products sell out quickly, and you only have until Sunday, June 18, for this limited-time offer. It's the perfect opportunity for first-timers to finally get their hands on Ilia's collection of minimalist beauty must-haves at a discounted price.

To make your shopping experience more convenient, we handpicked 10 top-notch products that we swear by below. To see Ilia's full line, take a look at its Friends and Family sale page.

In Frame Brow Gel

The sale includes Ilia's new brow clear, flexible brow gel. When I'm in a hurry (and I usually am), I use this conditioning formula to set my brows, and I don't have to worry about them for the rest of the day. Plus, the hydrolyzed quinoa and proprietary hair renewal complex support growth over time.

In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil

I'm proud of my thick brows, which have survived years of over-plucking, but I still have a few sparse areas that need attention. The precision tip on this pencil lets me create natural-looking hairlike strokes—it's also infused with provitamin B5 to nourish brows with every flick.

Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment

Flaky lips have met their match in this gently exfoliating yet hydrating lip mask. I slather it on at night and wake up with a soft, rejuvenated pout. The soothing lavender-chamomile aroma is a lovely touch to my evening wind-down routine.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Just as its name suggests, this Super Serum Skin Tint is supercharged with plumping hyaluronic acid, moisture-boosting plant-based squalane, texture-refining niacinamide, and even non-nano zinc oxide to shield skin from blue light, pollution, and UV rays. I'm already on my third bottle.

Limitless Lash Mascara

This flake-free mascara lifts, lengthens, and volumizes while boasting a 99 percent naturally derived formula, making it an excellent choice for sensitive eyes. The unique double-sided wand holds short bristles for supersized impact and long bristles to define lashes.

Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

When it first launched early this year, this powerhouse eye cream garnered a 3,000-person waitlist. The creamy formula features sea fennel extract as a milder alternative retinol while providing similar results. It also contains caffeine, peptides, and upcycled avocado extract to nix puffiness and dark circles without irritating sensitive skin.

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

If you're not looking for coverage but want to boost your glow, you can't go wrong with this secret sauce of encapsulated vitamin C, pore-minimizing niacinamide, and non-nano zinc oxide. You've hit the trifecta of complexion-enhancing skincare.

True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

Keeping up with the theme of skin-first beauty, this priming serum preps and moisturizes your skin for makeup with a dose of nourishing hibiscus extract paired with smoothing beta-glucan and toning mastic. As well as delivering a smooth canvas, it can also be worn alone.

Multi-Stick

I love this do-it-all stick for makeup on the go. Forget the brushes and sponges; I can easily use my fingers to pat this onto my cheeks and lips for a buildable wash of color. The combination of shea butter, orange peel wax, and avocado oil glides so effortlessly onto the skin.

Color Haze

Speaking of versatile formulas, don't sleep on the Color Haze line. Just a dab of this creates a gorgeous coordinated beauty look that magically stays dewy on your skin but dries down to a satin matte on your lips. Powered by linseed, coconut, and jojoba oils, it's nourishing while remaining featherlight.

