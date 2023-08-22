This Caffeinated Eye Cream Is Like a Shot of Espresso for My Dark Circles and Fine Lines

60-year-old shoppers call it their secret for “youthful skin.”

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Published on August 22, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

I’m extremely impatient. This has always been my Achilles’ heel when it comes to skincare products because I crave instant results. Most skincare formulas take consistent use for several weeks before noticing any improvement, which doesn’t fit in with my desire for an expedited timeline. 

What if I told you an eye cream exists that diminishes dark circles practically on command and depuffs pesky bags from lack of sleep? Ilia’s Bright Start Activated Eye Cream offers immediate results in addition to long-term anti-aging benefits with consistent use. It’s the best of both worlds.

Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

Ilia

I’d describe this cream as the equivalent of a shot of espresso for your eye area. I never struggled with dark circles or puffiness until about a year ago when I’d often wake up with swollen bags that no amount of makeup could cover. The key was finding the right eye cream to layer under my makeup that reduced swelling and discoloration, and this one from Ilia checked every box. The formula brightens, hydrates, smooths fine lines, and depuffs thanks to retinol, avocado extract, and a blend of caffeine and peptides for that wide-awake look. And its cooling ceramic tip applicator is similar to a jade or ice roller for massaging benefits that also feel soothing on stressed skin. 

The most impressive part of the formula is its light-reflecting pearl that minimizes darkness and brightens skin with its slight pinkish tone. I use it as a color-correcting primer under makeup and as a standalone for my no-makeup days. It also layers beautifully under concealer and doesn’t affect my makeup’s staying power. While I’m a huge fan of the immediate skin improvements the cream provides, it also offers long-term benefits with consistent use, like preventing and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

One shopper who uses the eye cream as a concealer base said it made their makeup “smooth as silk” with zero cakiness. Another person in their 60s said the formula is their secret to “youthful-looking” and “wrinkle-free” skin and added that it’s soothing for sensitive skin. A third reviewer who gets regular Botox injections said their injector asked if they had gotten additional filler between visits since their “crows feet disappeared” after consistently using the eye cream. 

Head over to Ilia for your own tube of Bright Start Activated Eye Cream, and keep scrolling for more of the brand’s shopper-loved skincare products for smoother, hydrated skin. 

Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

Ilia

True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

Ilia

Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment

Ilia Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment

Ilia

The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser

Ilia The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser

Ilia
