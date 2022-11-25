Stock Up on Skincare-Fueled Makeup Staples at Ilia Beauty’s Sitewide Sale This Weekend Only

Whenever our editors seek skin-centric beauty products, they turn to Ilia Beauty. The brand's multi-purpose complexion essentials take the barely-there, no-makeup aesthetic to all-new heights. With its sustainable, skincare-charged lineup, it has carved out a space for itself in the oversaturated market.

While we appreciate impeccable luxury cosmetics that accomplish exactly what they promise, we don't always love the price tag that accompanies them. That's why we love this time of year. Starting today through Cyber Monday, (November 28) you can score 20 percent off during Ilia Beauty’s sitewide Black Friday sale using code WONDERLAND at checkout.

Whether you're knocking some holiday shopping off your list or are looking to upgrade your makeup bag and skincare shelf, Ilia Beauty has you covered with conscious formulas backed by SPF. (We won't tell if you can't resist treating yourself). Below we've narrowed down our editor-approved favorites.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

No other brand does a reviving skin tint quite like Ilia (one editor swears by it for dry, winter skin). Through non-nano zinc oxide, SPF 40 effectively shields your complexion from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and pollutants. A combination of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide provides instant hydration while improving your skin's appearance over time.

To buy: $38 (was $48); iliabeauty.com.

Multi-Stick

This creamy cheek and lip stick is the perfect example of Ilia's multi-use philosophy when it comes to makeup. It's the ultimate on-the-go beauty staple that requires no tools. For my no-makeup-makeup days, I swipe on Stella by Starlight and blend with my fingers to give the illusion of high cheekbones before running out the door.

To buy: $27 (was $34); iliabeauty.com.

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

This tinted serum helps dry, normal, and combination skin types seeking a noticeably radiant complexion without adding coverage. Niacinamide and vitamin C boost brightness and refine skin tone while improving texture. It’s also packed with SPF 40 to keep you covered from UV rays, blue light, and pollution.

To buy: $51 (was $64); iliabeauty.com.

Limitless Lash Mascara

The Limitless Lash mascara gives you a buildable lift while adding length and volume through its 99 percent naturally-derived formula. It fuses organic bee and carnauba waxes to weightlessly nourish lashes and organic shea butter and keratin to effectively plump and boost with its patented dual-sided brush.

To buy: $22 (was $28); iliabeauty.com.

True Skin Radiant Priming Serum

This serum doubles as a primer boasting hibiscus extract, aloe, and beta-glucan to firm and moisturize, creating the perfect makeup base. Shoppers love the poreless, tightening effect they get when applying this.

To buy: $42 (was $52); iliabeauty.com.

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

This six-pan eyeshadow palette is all you need to create warm, holiday eye looks. With highly pigmented colors that blend seamlessly, you can achieve the perfect wash of color you've been hankering for.

To buy: $30 (was $38); iliabeauty.com.

Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

The customer-loved Balmy Tint that put Ilia Beauty on the map leaves a delicate trail of color as the salicornia, rosehip seed oil, and shea butter protect, hydrate, and nourish lips for a plumper look. Grab it in eight beautiful shades.

To buy: $21 (was $28); iliabeauty.com.