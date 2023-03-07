Home Decorating IKEA's Collaboration With Marimekko Is All About Promoting at-Home Wellness The limited-edition collection was inspired by nature and the Nordic sauna. By Morgan Noll Morgan Noll Instagram Morgan Noll is a digital associate editor for Real Simple covering home, finance, career, and travel. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: ikea.com In the past couple of years, interior design trends have shifted in favor of making the home as comfortable and relaxing as possible. We've seen this through the incorporation of cozier elements (like boucle furniture), more natural materials and finishes, and more earth-toned colors throughout home interiors. And now, with IKEA's most recent collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko, at-home wellness is taking center stage. BASTUA, the limited-edition collection, was inspired by nature and the self-care rituals of the Nordic sauna—and it's filled with items designed to allow you to sit back and say, "ahhh." While some items in the collection (like the sauna bucket) are only relevant to those blessed enough to have an at-home sauna, other items will allow you to recreate a spa-like experience at home (without the costly renovation). This convenient LED lantern and this soft, breathable kimono, for example, are perfect for setting the scene for relaxation. Another trend you'll see reflected in this collection? Bright, playful colors and patterns. The collaboration is filled Marimekko's signature bold designs, with the prints taking inspiration from water ripples and rhubarb plants, which grow outside of sauna buildings in Finland. Shop our favorite items from the collection below, and don't delay—the line is only available while supplies last. This New IKEA Collection Offers the Most Beautiful Storage BASTUA LED Lantern ikea.com Buy on Ikea Portable LED lamps are great for outdoor entertaining or for a convenient reading light wherever you need it in the house. This lantern is lightweight and casts a soft, diffused light. 9 Brilliant Backyard Lighting Ideas to Illuminate Your Outdoor Space BASTUA Bench ikea.com Buy on Ikea The minimal design of this bench makes it extremely versatile. Place it in your bathroom for a place to set your clothes when you shower, or put it in the entryway to serve as a spot to take off your shoes and place the mail. BASTUA Kimono ikea.com Buy on Ikea The kimono is made with a cotton and lyocell blend designed to absorb and draw moisture away from your body to keep you dry. It also comes in a green and black-striped colorway. BASTUA Shower curtain ikea.com Buy on Ikea This bold, rhubarb-printed shower curtain is a quick and easy way to refresh your bathroom and bring an element of nature to the space. BASTUA Rack with 5 knobs ikea.com Buy on Ikea Use this rack for towels and robes in your bathroom to evoke a sauna-like feeling, or hang it in your entryway to introduce some unique texture. BASTUA Floor cushion ikea.com Buy on Ikea These colorful floor cushions are great to have around for sitting in grass come summertime, or for extra seating indoors any time you need it. BASTUA Mirror ikea.com Buy on Ikea The carved wood frame of this mirror adds texture and dimension to an otherwise minimal design, and it'd be a great addition to any bathroom, living room, or entryway with a soft, neutral palette. BASTUA Glass ikea.com Buy on Ikea These textured drinking glasses mimic the pattern of carved wood and rippling water. You can also grab the matching pitcher to complete a set that's perfect for summer entertaining. BASTUA Side table ikea.com Buy on Ikea This simple, birch veneer side table could fit in almost any space—and it's multi-functional. You can top it with the round, printed tray for when you need a surface to set your coffee, and a compartment to hide remotes or miscellaneous items underneath. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products These Leak-Proof, TSA-Approved Travel Bottles Will Make Packing Your Toiletries So Much Easier—and They’re $12 This Best-Selling Beach Chair With 4,100 Five-Star Ratings Is Quietly on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon I’ve Been Sleeping on This Buttery-Soft Bed Sheet Set for Years, and It's Finally on Sale at Amazon