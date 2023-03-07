IKEA's Collaboration With Marimekko Is All About Promoting at-Home Wellness

The limited-edition collection was inspired by nature and the Nordic sauna.

Published on March 7, 2023

Colorful bathrobes and towels in a sauna environment
Photo:

ikea.com

In the past couple of years, interior design trends have shifted in favor of making the home as comfortable and relaxing as possible. We've seen this through the incorporation of cozier elements (like boucle furniture), more natural materials and finishes, and more earth-toned colors throughout home interiors. And now, with IKEA's most recent collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko, at-home wellness is taking center stage. BASTUA, the limited-edition collection, was inspired by nature and the self-care rituals of the Nordic sauna—and it's filled with items designed to allow you to sit back and say, "ahhh."

While some items in the collection (like the sauna bucket) are only relevant to those blessed enough to have an at-home sauna, other items will allow you to recreate a spa-like experience at home (without the costly renovation). This convenient LED lantern and this soft, breathable kimono, for example, are perfect for setting the scene for relaxation.

Another trend you'll see reflected in this collection? Bright, playful colors and patterns. The collaboration is filled Marimekko's signature bold designs, with the prints taking inspiration from water ripples and rhubarb plants, which grow outside of sauna buildings in Finland.

Shop our favorite items from the collection below, and don't delay—the line is only available while supplies last.

BASTUA LED Lantern

LED lantern

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

Portable LED lamps are great for outdoor entertaining or for a convenient reading light wherever you need it in the house. This lantern is lightweight and casts a soft, diffused light.

BASTUA Bench

IKEA lantern on top of a simple wooden bench

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

The minimal design of this bench makes it extremely versatile. Place it in your bathroom for a place to set your clothes when you shower, or put it in the entryway to serve as a spot to take off your shoes and place the mail.

BASTUA Kimono

man and woman wearing matching IKEA kimonos

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

The kimono is made with a cotton and lyocell blend designed to absorb and draw moisture away from your body to keep you dry. It also comes in a green and black-striped colorway.

BASTUA Shower curtain

shower curtain with large leaf design

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

This bold, rhubarb-printed shower curtain is a quick and easy way to refresh your bathroom and bring an element of nature to the space.

BASTUA Rack with 5 knobs

carved wooden rack with knobs

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

Use this rack for towels and robes in your bathroom to evoke a sauna-like feeling, or hang it in your entryway to introduce some unique texture.

BASTUA Floor cushion

colorful floor cushion

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

These colorful floor cushions are great to have around for sitting in grass come summertime, or for extra seating indoors any time you need it.

BASTUA Mirror

carved wood mirror

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

The carved wood frame of this mirror adds texture and dimension to an otherwise minimal design, and it'd be a great addition to any bathroom, living room, or entryway with a soft, neutral palette.

BASTUA Glass

clear glass water glasses

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

These textured drinking glasses mimic the pattern of carved wood and rippling water. You can also grab the matching pitcher to complete a set that's perfect for summer entertaining.

BASTUA Side table

wooden side table

ikea.com
Buy on Ikea

This simple, birch veneer side table could fit in almost any space—and it's multi-functional. You can top it with the round, printed tray for when you need a surface to set your coffee, and a compartment to hide remotes or miscellaneous items underneath.

