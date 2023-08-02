Amazon Shoppers Love That These No-Show Socks ‘Stay in Place,’ and You Can Get a 6-Pack for Just $11

Your sock slowly but surely inching down the back of your heel inside your shoe is one of the most aggravating feelings. The answer? Socks that are designed to actually stay up. Try these from Amazon that have earned nearly 43,000 five-star ratings. The best-selling style starts at just $11 for a pack of six.

The unisex socks have elastic around the top and three silicone strips on the back of the ankle to prevent them from slipping down into your shoe. Not only will it save you the annoyance of having to stop to rearrange your socks, but you’ll also be less likely to get blisters from your bare skin rubbing against your shoe. According to one reviewer, “They stay in place, [and] the rubber stuff on the heel has not come off at all after many washes.”

Amazon

Thanks to the no-show silhouette, the socks come in handy for times when you don’t want your sock sticking out of your shoe, like when wearing loafers. The cotton, polyester, and spandex blend fabric also stretches to fit your foot comfortably and snugly. There are three sizes available to fit most feet: small (women’s 5 to 9), medium (women’s 9 to 13), and large (women’s 13 to 15.5). You can choose from a bunch of different colors, too, ranging from classic white to pastel colors to tie dye.

Amazon

The socks are the number one best-selling style in Women's No-Show and Liner Socks, and more than 6,000 people have purchased the set in the past month. One shopper commented, “After a couple hours of vigorous dancing tonight, the socks hadn't moved.” Another person said that they’re not “super thin,” and they truly are no-show since they don’t peek out over their shoes.

Stop wearing irritating socks that never stay on your feet and try these no-show, nonslip socks instead. You can shop them for up to 20 percent off now.