Style Amazon Shoppers Love That These No-Show Socks ‘Stay in Place,’ and You Can Get a 6-Pack for Just $11 They have silicone strips that secure them to your heel. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten Your sock slowly but surely inching down the back of your heel inside your shoe is one of the most aggravating feelings. The answer? Socks that are designed to actually stay up. Try these from Amazon that have earned nearly 43,000 five-star ratings. The best-selling style starts at just $11 for a pack of six. The unisex socks have elastic around the top and three silicone strips on the back of the ankle to prevent them from slipping down into your shoe. Not only will it save you the annoyance of having to stop to rearrange your socks, but you’ll also be less likely to get blisters from your bare skin rubbing against your shoe. According to one reviewer, “They stay in place, [and] the rubber stuff on the heel has not come off at all after many washes.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $11 Thanks to the no-show silhouette, the socks come in handy for times when you don’t want your sock sticking out of your shoe, like when wearing loafers. The cotton, polyester, and spandex blend fabric also stretches to fit your foot comfortably and snugly. There are three sizes available to fit most feet: small (women’s 5 to 9), medium (women’s 9 to 13), and large (women’s 13 to 15.5). You can choose from a bunch of different colors, too, ranging from classic white to pastel colors to tie dye. Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $11 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Slide Sandals More Than 7,000 Perfect Ratings, and They Start at $14 The socks are the number one best-selling style in Women's No-Show and Liner Socks, and more than 6,000 people have purchased the set in the past month. One shopper commented, “After a couple hours of vigorous dancing tonight, the socks hadn't moved.” Another person said that they’re not “super thin,” and they truly are no-show since they don’t peek out over their shoes. Stop wearing irritating socks that never stay on your feet and try these no-show, nonslip socks instead. You can shop them for up to 20 percent off now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Brand Is Offering 80% Off Gorgeous Area Rugs, and These 12 Styles Will Refresh Your Space on a Budget Target’s Secret Dress Shop Has ‘Soft and Incredibly Flattering’ Summer-to-Fall Styles That Start at Just $14 The Comfortable Bra That Feels Like Wearing a ‘Second Skin With a Little Lift’ Is Up to 58% Off on Amazon