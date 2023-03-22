Another Traveler Stopped Me in the Airport to Ask About My Duffel Bag That Starts at $23 at Amazon

When someone stops you to ask where you bought something, you know you scored a good find. And that’s exactly what happened on a recent trip when I used this travel bag from Amazon for the first time. A fellow traveler in the airport wanted to know the brand of my bag and even took a picture so she could look it up for herself. And the best part? It starts at just $23 at Amazon.

The bag features a clever panel on the back that slips over your rolling suitcase handle so you can be hands-free and avoid back and shoulder pain. It was so much easier maneuvering through the airport with the bag securely on top of my suitcase rather than juggling multiple things to carry. It also has a removable, adjustable shoulder strap for times when you do need to carry it. The strap is very sturdy and didn’t cut into my shoulder, even though my bag was fairly heavy.

The bag holds a lot—on my trip, I packed my laptop, carry-on toiletries and medicines, a purse, my sunglasses and regular glasses, my chargers, a pair of sandals, and an extra set of clothing. With multiple interior mesh pouches, along with two zip pockets, there’s a place for everything to keep the bag organized. One of the pockets is lined with plastic for wet items, like a bathing suit, or liquids, such as hand sanitizer and shampoo. There’s also an outside slip pocket on the front of the bag for your phone or anything you need to grab quickly, and a zippered pocket on the back panel.

The thick material of the duffel bag is tear- and water-resistant and easy to clean. Just wipe the outside with a wet towel to remove any marks or dirt. There are more than 30 colors to choose from, plus a quilted style, and you’ll find a few bundle options that include a toiletry bag, mini crossbody purse, or a fanny pack, too.

You could even use the duffel alone as a weekender bag because of the large size. It would make a useful gym bag, too, since there are multiple pockets to place items like sneakers and a water bottle. And the lined pocket is perfect for keeping laundry or dirty exercise clothing separate from the rest of your belongings.

You won’t regret purchasing this durable travel duffel bag for your next vacation. Shop it now starting at just $23 at Amazon.