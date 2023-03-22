Shopping Another Traveler Stopped Me in the Airport to Ask About My Duffel Bag That Starts at $23 at Amazon It holds a surprising amount of stuff. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 22, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Sponsored by We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland When someone stops you to ask where you bought something, you know you scored a good find. And that’s exactly what happened on a recent trip when I used this travel bag from Amazon for the first time. A fellow traveler in the airport wanted to know the brand of my bag and even took a picture so she could look it up for herself. And the best part? It starts at just $23 at Amazon. The bag features a clever panel on the back that slips over your rolling suitcase handle so you can be hands-free and avoid back and shoulder pain. It was so much easier maneuvering through the airport with the bag securely on top of my suitcase rather than juggling multiple things to carry. It also has a removable, adjustable shoulder strap for times when you do need to carry it. The strap is very sturdy and didn’t cut into my shoulder, even though my bag was fairly heavy. Amazon To buy: From $23 (was from $26); amazon.com. These Leak-Proof, TSA-Approved Travel Bottles Will Make Packing Your Toiletries So Much Easier—and They’re $12 The bag holds a lot—on my trip, I packed my laptop, carry-on toiletries and medicines, a purse, my sunglasses and regular glasses, my chargers, a pair of sandals, and an extra set of clothing. With multiple interior mesh pouches, along with two zip pockets, there’s a place for everything to keep the bag organized. One of the pockets is lined with plastic for wet items, like a bathing suit, or liquids, such as hand sanitizer and shampoo. There’s also an outside slip pocket on the front of the bag for your phone or anything you need to grab quickly, and a zippered pocket on the back panel. Amazon To buy: $33; amazon.com. The thick material of the duffel bag is tear- and water-resistant and easy to clean. Just wipe the outside with a wet towel to remove any marks or dirt. There are more than 30 colors to choose from, plus a quilted style, and you’ll find a few bundle options that include a toiletry bag, mini crossbody purse, or a fanny pack, too. You could even use the duffel alone as a weekender bag because of the large size. It would make a useful gym bag, too, since there are multiple pockets to place items like sneakers and a water bottle. And the lined pocket is perfect for keeping laundry or dirty exercise clothing separate from the rest of your belongings. Amazon To buy: $33; amazon.com. You won’t regret purchasing this durable travel duffel bag for your next vacation. Shop it now starting at just $23 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Hurry! The Best-Selling Huestick Will Streamline Your Beauty Routine, and It's 50% for a Limited Time Bearaby's Weighted Sweater That Sold Out in 4 Days Is Finally Back in Stock This ‘Statement Piece’ Amazon Candle Warmer Extends the Life of Your Favorite Scents Without the Flame