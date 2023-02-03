Style Clothing I Live in a Ski Town, and I Reach for This Cozy Fleece Every Single Day Did I mention it’s nearly half off right now? By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 10:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew At the beginning of January, I moved to a ski town in Utah for the winter season, craving snow and the great outdoors. But as a Floridian who’s lived in Hawaii too, I’m a certified cold wimp, and my wardrobe was simply not cutting it. While I lived most of the day in my ski gear so that I could hit the slopes after work, I started looking for warm yet functional loungewear—what I’d change into at the end of the day. I scoured Huckberry, preferring the Austin-based retailer for its tough yet stylish independent brands, and discovered my holy grail: the Proof Trail Fleece Pullover, available for a whopping 45 percent off. Retro-inspired fleeces definitely make my heart a-flutter, and this colorblocked version was no exception. The price point added to my crush. The jacket was available in Charcoal and Natural (a brownish gray and cream combination) or Charcoal and Olive (brownish gray and green.) I chose the former, appreciating its overall neutral vibe paired with a bright blue accent zipper and collar lining. Huckberry To buy: $81 (was $148); huckberry.com. When the fleece arrived at my home, it was perhaps 10 degrees Fahrenheit outside and I was tired of the sweatshirt and sweater rotation I’d managed to stuff into one of three checked bags. My hoodies were raggedy, and I didn’t want to have to dry clean or hand wash anymore. The outside of the jacket was soft to the touch and much thicker than I’d expected from the product photo I’d seen online. As in, I immediately just wanted to cuddle with it, or maybe use it as a pillow. Then I slipped it on. While the material itself is well-insulated, the inside of the jacket—most specifically behind the large front pocket—was lined, meaning that it didn’t feel too warm. While I was a little disappointed at first because I love a comfy, shearling-type lining in my winter wear, the choice actually made the jacket more versatile. I could wear it outdoors, but then come inside to a roaring fire or cranked up heat and not overheat or be uncomfortable. When I’m on the go, that flexibility is necessary, and it makes the jacket more likely to be a pick of mine in other seasons, too. This Cozy Fleece Cardigan Comes in 38 Colors, and Shoppers Say It’s ‘Like Wearing a Blanket’ The color-blocked design is a nostalgic nod to the most iconic of outdoor gear, but the colorway itself means it goes with everything I wear when the temperatures drop below freezing. I just love it. I wear it practically nonstop (even while sleeping), and it feels remarkably homey, like one of those well-loved pieces I’ll still pull out in ten years with plenty of memories attached. Post-wash, it still feels just as cozy—no mourning the loss of a “new sweatshirt feeling.” Based on its versatility, fashionable design, and cuddly insulation, I just know I’ll wear this fleece jacket during the fall, winter, spring, and yes, even summer. Bundle up with the Proof Trail Fleece Pullover for almost half off at Huckberry. More Must-Shop Deals This TikTok-Famous Skincare Headband Will Probably Sell Out Before You Finish Reading I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Valentine’s Day—All Under $50 This Retro-Inspired Whipped Cream Sunscreen Always Sells Out—but It’s Finally Back in Stock Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit