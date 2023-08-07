These Headbands Actually Stay Put During Workouts—and a 6-Pack Starts at $9

The best-sellers have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on August 7, 2023

Huachi Headbands Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Whether I’m walking, running, doing pilates, or playing tennis, I’m picky about what I wear. I’ve learned I feel even better during my workouts when I’m wearing clothes that don’t impede my movement, and that same mindset carries over to my accessories too. I have sneakers that I love and even hair ties that I prefer, but the one piece that’s always eluded me is headbands. I’ve yet to find any that consistently stay put, but I think I’m going to heed the advice of Amazon shoppers and pick up this favorite, affordable set that’s on sale. 

The Huachi headbands come in a set of six, which means each one is as little as $1.50 while the sale is live. And you can choose from up to 13 color combinations, whether you want a pack of all the same solid hue or a mix of options. Each headband is made from a combination of polyester and spandex for a comfortable, lightweight feel that won’t damage your hair, according to the brand. Plus, the headbands are sweat-wicking, which is an added bonus if you’re planning to mostly wear them while working out. 

Amazon Huachi Women's Headbands Athletic Yoga Workout Sports Exercise Headband

Amazon

“I absolutely love these headbands,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The colors are nice even after washing. They stay on well, and I've been wearing them everywhere.” Another shopper said that they like the “soft material” of the “great” headbands, adding, “There's no ‘grip’ strip on them, but they don't need it. They absorb well and are snug against your head.”

Each headband is designed for you to wear it wide or fold it in half for a sleeker look. No matter how you choose to wear it, the headbands promise to stay in place—and shoppers say they live up to the hype. In fact, the set is so popular that it has generated nearly 3,000 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and it has a spot in the top 10 on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Women’s Fashion Headbands category.

Another reviewer succinctly summed up their thoughts: “They fit perfectly, and that’s all I can ask for!” A different shopper added that the headbands are “lightweight and not extra tight” and are made with “great fabric.”

If you’re looking for a headband that won’t pull your hair and promises not to slip off during your workout, join me in picking up a set of Huachi headbands while it’s on sale.

