Droves of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $15 Roomy Beach Bag That Doesn’t Hold Onto Sand

Planning a beach getaway for Memorial Day? The holiday is quickly approaching, so you’ll need to gather all your supplies: sunscreen, bathing suits, towels, and most importantly, a beach bag to carry everything. This Hoxis mesh beach tote is super popular with Amazon shoppers, garnering more than 4,600 five-star ratings, and it’s on sale. Grab it now starting at $15.

Don’t worry about dragging sand home with you from the beach (or having to clean it all up) because the mesh design prevents your bag from turning into a sandbox. It’s made of a nylon and polyester fabric blend that’s “easy to clean,” according to shoppers. The large size (17.3 by 15.7 by 5 inches) can hold “multiple towels, sunscreen, [and] water bottles.”

Amazon

To buy: From $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

The tote has an open top and an interior pocket to hold small items, such as your phone and wallet. One customer noted that the pocket is great for keeping wet towels and swimsuits separate from other belongings in the bag, too. It comes in 14 colors ranging from neutral, like tan, black, cream, and white to bright, including green, lavender, pink, and even tie dye.

Amazon

To buy: From $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

In the last week, 1,000 shoppers have purchased the highly-rated bag, and it’s currently the number one best-selling handbag on Amazon. In addition to beach and pool supplies, reviewers say that the “lightweight, durable” tote is useful for carrying groceries and store returns. You can also use it as a gym bag and place worn workout clothes in the pocket.

Amazon

To buy: From $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

Check out the mesh tote now while it’s on sale starting at $15. You’ll get so much use out of it this summer, whether you’re headed to the beach or pool or just running errands.

