Style Shoes & Accessories Droves of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $15 Roomy Beach Bag That Doesn't Hold Onto Sand 1,000 people purchased the tote in the past week. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 20, 2023 11:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Planning a beach getaway for Memorial Day? The holiday is quickly approaching, so you'll need to gather all your supplies: sunscreen, bathing suits, towels, and most importantly, a beach bag to carry everything. This Hoxis mesh beach tote is super popular with Amazon shoppers, garnering more than 4,600 five-star ratings, and it's on sale. Grab it now starting at $15. Don't worry about dragging sand home with you from the beach (or having to clean it all up) because the mesh design prevents your bag from turning into a sandbox. It's made of a nylon and polyester fabric blend that's "easy to clean," according to shoppers. The large size (17.3 by 15.7 by 5 inches) can hold "multiple towels, sunscreen, [and] water bottles." Amazon To buy: From $15 (was $17); amazon.com. The tote has an open top and an interior pocket to hold small items, such as your phone and wallet. One customer noted that the pocket is great for keeping wet towels and swimsuits separate from other belongings in the bag, too. It comes in 14 colors ranging from neutral, like tan, black, cream, and white to bright, including green, lavender, pink, and even tie dye. Amazon To buy: From $15 (was $17); amazon.com. The 11 Best Beach Chairs of 2023 In the last week, 1,000 shoppers have purchased the highly-rated bag, and it's currently the number one best-selling handbag on Amazon. In addition to beach and pool supplies, reviewers say that the "lightweight, durable" tote is useful for carrying groceries and store returns. You can also use it as a gym bag and place worn workout clothes in the pocket. Amazon To buy: From $15 (was $17); amazon.com. Check out the mesh tote now while it's on sale starting at $15. You'll get so much use out of it this summer, whether you're headed to the beach or pool or just running errands. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit