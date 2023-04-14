How to Make TikTok's Jammy Egg Salad With Perfectly Textured Yolks

Jammy egg salad is making the rounds on TikTok, and it’s a beautifully modernized version of the deli classic. Better yet, jammy egg salad is super easy to make, full of protein, and aesthetically pleasing (this is social media, after all), so you can serve it to guests or just make a pretty version for your followers.

The recipe relies on egg yolks to bind the salad together, rather than the traditional mayonnaise base. That makes for a lighter, brighter salad that feels totally contemporary and is quite delicious.

How to Make Jammy Egg Salad



Ready to make jammy egg salad for yourself? Follow the step-by-step recipe below.

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, add three large eggs (free-range are preferable, they typically have the brightest yolks) and simmer for 6.5 minutes. Set a timer! While the eggs are cooking, prepare a bowl of iced water large enough to fit the eggs. After the eggs have cooked, plunge them into the ice water to stop cooking, let sit for about 3 minutes. Peel the eggs on a cutting board and roughly chop with a sharp knife, into about ¼-inch pieces. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add a dollop of mustard or mayo (or both, or neither), if preferred, or a dash of red wine vinegar for tanginess. You can also chop a pickle, cornichon, olives, or capers to mix in, for that pickly flavor some associate with egg salad (a la creator MaxisKitchen). Mince a shallot, red onion, celery, or fennel bulb for some crunch, and add to the bowl. Chop a handful of soft herbs, such as dill, chives, or parsley, and add to the bowl, reserving just a few for a garnish. Mix to combine. Season with salt and pepper. If your salad feels too dry, add a splash of olive oil and mix. Serve on top of toast, crackers, sandwich bread, or however you most enjoy egg salad!



Jammy Egg Salad Variations

Once you’ve mastered the jammy egg salad, feel free to experiment with one or more variations of the easy-to-make dish. Here are a few suggestions:



If the runny egg doesn’t do it for you, cook your egg for 8-9 minutes so that it’s almost hard-boiled, but not quite chalky. Then, follow the process for an egg salad you’re excited about.



Mash an avocado until smooth and then stir it into the egg salad. If your avocado feels dense, add a few teaspoons of water to thin it out before stirring in.



Dice crunchy vegetables, like radish, fennel, or cucumber, and stir into the egg salad for a satisfying crunch.



Add your favorite hot sauce to the egg salad for some ~spice~. You can also add chili flakes or drizzle with sriracha before serving.



Spoon in a dollop of your favorite condiment—pesto, romesco, tahini, truffle paste—whatever you like to zhuzh your meals up with can go into this egg salad.



Make this egg salad a full breakfast spread by adding bacon or sausage crumbles to the salad just before serving.



Top your jammy egg salad with toasted breadcrumbs and sesame seeds for an extra crunch on an open-faced toast.