Sick of Sad Beige? Here’s How to Add Color to a Neutral Home

More than an Instagram meme, the “sad beige” aesthetic has trended everywhere from living rooms to bedrooms and even children’s rooms in recent years. While sleek, after living with this look for a while, it's only natural to start craving color. However, just adding bold, bright colors into a neutral room doesn't always work and the result may be a space that doesn't appear thoughtfully curated. Here’s how the experts suggest adding color to a neutral home.

Consider the New Neutrals

Because the neutral look has been so popular, the definition of this aesthetic has changed in recent years. “Traditionally, neutral shades are considered to be beige, taupe, gray, cream, brown, black, and white. But the meaning of ‘neutral,’ like design itself, is constantly evolving and today incorporates a much wider range of unexpected colors,” explains Shay Holland, interior designer and star of HGTV’s Unfinished Business.

While builder-grade beiges and grey everything have fallen out of favor, the new neutrals don't need to look overly muted or boring. “Neutrals for designers is all about evoking a feeling—a space that’s both easy on the eyes and feels restorative to the soul,” she explains. “Take earth tones for example. Muted and calming, designers today are using desaturated shades of greens, blues, blush, and even rusts as the main backdrop for walls, furniture, and decor.”

Get Inspired By Nature

If you want to incorporate color but aren't sure what will feel like "home," start with colors inspired by your natural environment. For her Southern California clients, Holland often anchors a space with moody blues, sand tones, and even misty pinks that reflect the local landscape. “The goal is to still get that laid-back, beachy vibe but in a more complex way than the overused cool blue and white scheme paired with light woods that we often see in coastal design.”

Choose Harmonious Hues

“You don’t need to be a specialist in color theory if you’re ready to break out of the beige, white, and gray zone. The key is choosing unifying colors devoid of bold shades vying for attention,” says the designer.



Holland likes the colors in Portola Paints & Glazes New Standard Vol. 2 Collection to create a mood using paint. “It has a multitude of intriguing colors that can all take the place of classic neutrals. Many of the colors evoke the weathered shores and hazy valleys of lands near and far. Use this collection as a starting point to help hone your preferences."

If Portola isn't in your budget, Holland recommends having your local paint store replicate the colors.

Go for Green

Want to add one color that easily coordinates with most neutrals? Interior designer Samantha Gallacher of IG Workshop suggests going green. “We have found that green can be quite neutral, but a fresh approach to green—a grayish green or a pale olive—feels natural yet has its own sense of style."

Terracottas are another option. “They have a feeling of earth’s natural clays yet still add a certain element that feels fresh,” Gallacher says.

Switch Up Small Details

If you want to add color to a room with neutral furniture and walls, accessorizing with colorful decor is the easiest way to change up the space without giving it a major makeover or spending too much money. For example, a bright, textured throw on a white or beige sofa adds visual interest. Or bring colorful art to the walls. Swap out white curtains for shades of light blue. Alternatively, consider repainting wood furniture instead of replacing it altogether.

