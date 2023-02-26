Here's How Much a Pizza Costs in Every State

Think you're overpaying for a pie? Check out the average cost of a pizza in your state.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on February 26, 2023
pizza-cost-by-state-GettyImages-461588139
Photo:

Maren Caruso/Getty Images

Who doesn’t love a hot, delicious slice of pizza? Whether you’re on the road, need a quick and inexpensive meal, or just love a good bread, cheese, and sauce combo—most of us will admit it’s rare to find a slice we don’t enjoy. However, "inexpensive" is all relative and depends on where you live. According to a new report from Slice of the Union, the cost of pizza can vary quite a bit from state to state. 

This report also shared some other fun facts and statistics compiled from millions of orders. For example, everyone loves to eat pizza on game day, but most orders were placed for those big football games, followed by basketball, baseball, and hockey.

Award shows are also busy nights at your local pizza restaurant. The data showed that the most pizzas were ordered for (and this could be a huge surprise to some) The People’s Choice Awards, which received 21 percent more pizza orders than the Tony Awards. This was followed by the Emmys (coming in hot at third place), the Golden Globes, and the Oscars coming in fifth place. The Grammys only received an honorable mention. 

As for toppings, while we all know how popular pepperoni is, mushrooms sprung up some extra love in 2022 with 8.9 percent more orders for mushroom pizzas compared to the previous year. 

And while not technically a pizza topping, there were 9.7 percent more orders for ranch dressing in 2022 compared to 2021. So feel free to go ahead and dip. Lots of other people are doing it. 

Another super interesting statistic to come out of this report was that national pizza chains such as Papa Johns's, Pizza Hut, and Domino's had an average customer rating of 3.28 stars while independent pizza shops received an average customer rating of 4.77 stars. What’s the lesson here? If you want a better slice, go to an independent pizza shop.

While the average cost of a pie nationally is $17.81—here’s how much a pizza costs in every state. Check out if your state is above or below the average.

Alabama: $14.80

Alaska: $21.74

Arizona: $19.28

Arkansas: $16.46

California: $21.19

Colorado: $21.23

Connecticut: $18.15

Delaware $15.70

Florida: $18.21

Georgia: $17.61

Hawaii: $19.50

Idaho: $18.76

Illinois: $22.52

Indiana: $18.66

Iowa: $18.71

Kansas: $14.96

Kentucky: $17.15

Louisiana: $16.40

Maine: $16.53

Maryland: $15.97

Massachusetts: $16.49

Michigan: $16.01

Minnesota: $13.88

Mississippi: $15.50

Missouri: $16.72

Montana: $16.66

Nebraska: $18.91

Nevada: $19.34

New Hampshire: $15.74

New Jersey: $16.86

New Mexico: $18.60

New York: $19.73

North Carolina: $17.35

North Dakota: $15.35

Ohio: $15.89

Oklahoma: $12.70

Oregon: $26.94

Pennsylvania: $16.34

Rhode Island: $16.52

South Carolina: $17.33

South Dakota: $16.94

Tennessee: $16.93

Texas: $16.06

Utah: $17.17

Vermont: $19.30

Virginia: $17.45

Washington: $23.34

West Virginia: $17.40

Wisconsin: $18.84

Wyoming: $20.54

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
thanksgiving-cost-per-state-GettyImages-1341250453
This Is How Much a Thanksgiving Turkey Costs in Every State
Many glasses of rose wine at wine tasting. Concept of rose wine and variety
Here's How Much a Glass of Rosé Costs in Every State
storage-units-realsimple-GettyImages-1311388173
How Much Is a Storage Unit—and Is It Worth the Cost?
halloween-candy-by-state-GettyImages-513392589 (1)
Here's the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State—Did Your Favorite Make the Cut?
correct-amount-of-skincare-product-GettyImages-1421792559
Here’s How Much Skincare Product You Should Use, From Vitamin C to Retinol
trader-joes-ketchup-seasoning-realsimple-GettyImages-1236969291
Trader Joe’s Ketchup Seasoning Has Arrived—Here’s How to Use It
Photo of lined pumpkins on hay bales
The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State, According to Yelp
Figure of house with dollar banknotes on color background
Refinancing Your Mortgage? Here Are the Costs You Can Expect
How much to dip delivery: How much to tip for food and pizza delivery drivers (pizza)
Here's How Much You Should Be Tipping for Food Delivery
orange-benefits: slices of orange on a pink background
Oranges for Immunity: Healthy or Over-Hyped?
Arrangement of hardback books
Is Self-Publishing Your Book Worth the Money?
guide to tipping waiters, hairstylists, and more
The Ultimate Guide to Tipping Etiquette in Every Situation—and When Not to Tip
How much sleep do I need? The recommended number of hours to get every night: alarm clocks
This Is How Much Sleep You Need Every Single Night, According to Experts
Women preparing to paint a room
The Average Cost to Paint a Room in Every State
pacifer
How Much Does It Cost to Have a Baby?
How much to tip nail salon - manicure
If You're Getting Your Nails Done, You Absolutely Need to Tip—Here's How Much