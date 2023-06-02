This Flowy Shirt Is a Breathable Yet ‘Put Together’ Must-Have—and It’s Only $29 at Amazon

While tanks and tees tend to be popular options in the summer, blouses are an underrated wardrobe essential for looking stylish and staying breezy. And a summer wardrobe full of airy blouses is the ultimate way to stay cool at the height of the season. If you’re looking to protect against the sun or a way to be more covered up without working up a sweat, the Hotouch Womens Cotton Button-Down is the shirt of the summer—and it’s on sale for $29.

The long-sleeve button-down shirt is flowy and rolls up to your elbows. It has touches like a chest pocket and cuff buttons that add a classic touch. Available in S to 2XL, the relaxed-fit blouse will blend with any summer wardrobe and is available in 23 colors—ranging from neutrals to bold colors to striped prints. For a multipurpose staple piece, purchasing the blouse in multiple colors will make getting dressed in the morning a breeze.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the loose-fitting shirt is breathable even when the sun’s the strongest as the cloud-like fabric is moisture-wicking. The V-neck collared shirt elevates any look and can be dressed down with a pair of shorts or layered over athleticwear. Dress it up with a pair of trousers or a skirt.

In the summer, it can be tricky to find workwear that looks sophisticated without being stuffy. Button-downs are timeless go-tos for in and out of the workplace, so having one or two lightweight options in your closet for warm workdays is a must.

Beyond workwear, the cotton button-down is great for daily wear. One five-star reviewer elevated their summer style while protecting their skin against the harsh sun. They noted that the shirt is “the perfect flowy cover-up.” Another customer agrees that the shirt is “perfect for the spring/summer” and gives a “put together without trying look.”

Stay cool this summer with the Hotouch Womens Cotton Button Down. Add it to your closet for only $29 at Amazon.