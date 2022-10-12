My Favorite Amazon Sheets With 20,600+ Five Star Ratings Are Up to 80% Off Today

Buying new sheets can set you back a pretty penny, but it’s hard not to justify the splurge—what’s more important than quality sleep, after all? So, when I saw that a set of sheets I’ve tested and loved are majorly marked down for Amazon’s Prime Day in October (officially called the Prime Early Access Sale), I felt like the opportunity to get high-quality bedding without the undesirable price tag was news I couldn’t keep to myself. And by “majorly marked down,” I mean you can get these bad boys for up to 80 percent off.

I’m far from the only super fan of Hotel Sheets Direct 100-Percent Bamboo Sheets. In the reviews section, you’ll find glowing sentiments and over 20,600 perfect ratings. Shoppers who have suffered from hot flashes mention the sheets keep them relatively cool, while others simply call them the best.

“I’ve told everyone I know about these and they are still hands down the best sheets we have ever bought for much less,” one said. “We have had these sheets for over a year now, which I can’t believe. Even more amazing is, they still look brand new and are still softer than when they first arrived!”

Another commented on the material’s ability to enhance their husband’s sleep: “My husband wakes up SOAKED from sweating all night... I did some research and decided on this set of sheets. I. AM. MIND. BLOWN. My husband [does] not wake up drenched or sweaty in any way.” They added that “the cherry on top” is how comfortable the sheets are: “I literally fantasize about the moment I get to get into bed every night.”

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets, Queen Size, Dark Gray

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $100); amazon.com.

I’ve only had my set for about three months, so I’m really happy to hear the silky softness I noticed on first touch and post first wash is a consistent quality over time. The coolness of the fabric has also been a major benefit to me, a hot sleeper, because the sheets manage to be both temperature regulating and comfortable (not clingy or too cold) on my bare skin. The material is meant to be wrinkle-resistant, and I’m sure if I removed them from the dryer as promptly as the tags advise, I would have found that out, too, just like other shoppers did and noted in their reviews.

Another quality I appreciate is how easy the bottom sheet is to get on the mattress. The inner tag notes which end is for the head/foot of the bed to save you the struggle of attempting to make then remake your bed, and the elastic goes all the way along the bottom for an easy and secure fit. I purchased the light green color for my bedroom, and I love the soft splash of zen it adds to my space. Right now, you can shop a queen set in the same hue for 57 percent less, bringing the price down to just over $51 for a complete four-piece bedding set that includes bottom and top sheets and two pillow cases.

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets, Queen Size, Light Green

Amazon

To buy: $52 (was $119); amazon.com

If you have any suspicion at all that your bed could be cozier, shop the top-rated and editor-loved Hotel Sheets Direct 100-Percent Bamboo Sheets before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight.