The Best-Selling Hot Tools Curling Iron That Looks Like It ‘Belongs in a Professional Beauty Salon’ Is on Sale

Using a hot hair tool can be time consuming, confusing, and sometimes even painful with little to no results to show for it all. So when it comes to investing in new haircare devices, it’s important to pick one that can style your hair with ease and last for years to come. And luckily this popular curler that provides salon-worthy results is currently on sale for $40.

The Hot Tools Pro Artist 24k Gold Curling Wand creates voluminous curls and relaxed beach waves in just minutes. The versatile curler easily styles all kinds of hair with its two different curling features: the classic iron clamp, or wrap-around wand. Plus, it’s designed with an extra long barrel to curl more hair even faster. The best part? It’s up to 32 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $60); amazon.com.

The Hot Tools curler heats up to 430 degrees fahrenheit to lock in long-lasting curls, whether your hair is thin, fine, or coarse. To use, just simply plug in the device, choose your preferred heat setting, and wait just a few minutes for it to heat up. Once the “on” light turns red and is ready to go, use the gold barrel to style your hair by section for your desired type of curl. The hot tool evenly distributes heat from the top to the bottom to keep your curls smoothly and steadily.

To help speed up the process, the heated hair tool comes with a rotating cool tip for even faster curling which is perfect for longer or thicker hair. Another added bonus? The wand has an 8-foot cord to ensure you can curl your hair from anywhere in your bathroom or bedroom, and comes with a heat-resistant mat to place under your hot tool to prevent any burned counters or potential fire hazards. Once you’re finished using it, simply unplug the tool and let it cool off before easily storing it away with its space-saving, foldable design.

Even though the Hot Tools curler can style every type of hair, if you’re not sure this barrel size will give you the right kind of curls, you can choose from a variety of 12 other sizes, from 3/8 of an inch to 2 inches. The smaller the barrel, the tighter the curl! Smaller size barrels are also great for shorter hair lengths.

With more than 21,100 five-star ratings, it’s no surprise that this hair tool is an Amazon best-seller in not one, but two different categories. Thousands of shoppers rave about how the frizz-controlling curler creates “soft curls that last for over a day” and “the best curls that are so bouncy and have tons of volume.”

One shopper even wrote, “It's so easy to use and curls in seconds! My hair is full of bouncy curls with shine without any product used at all. I have not seen these types of results with any other iron I have used.” Another shopper added that “It grasps hair easily and holds it securely without pulling. I love that it looks like it belongs in a professional beauty salon.”

Ready for instant, effortless curls without having to get them professionally styled? Grab the Hot Tools Pro Artist 24k Gold Curling Wand while it’s on sale at Amazon.